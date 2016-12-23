Celebrating Christmas Under Recession

On Sunday, December 25, the global

community, particularly

Christendom will be celebrating Christmas, an annual ritual amongst Christians, to commemorate the birth of Jesus Christ. This year’s event is being marked over 2,016 years after Christ was born in a sleepy Jewish community, Bethlehem in Israel.

Expectedly, Christians in Nigeria unlike their counterparts all over the world may not be too enthusiastic to celebrate the annual festival as was the case in the past, no thanks to the current economic recession plaguing the country.

The fanfare, pomp and pageantry which are offen associated with the festivity may be virtually non-existent in many homes, places and communities as Nigerians, especially Christians, reflect on the current economic realities which have re-ordered their priorities.

With Christmas around the corner, its relevance defies time as mankind will always need to live Christlike life devoid of greed, corruption, selfishness, avarice, flamboyance and other sinful vices which militate against societal advancement.

While The Tide underscores the essence of Christmas, as understandable as it may be, we warn that people should not throw caution to the wind, as only those who celebrate peacefully will live and see next Christmas.

The Tide is gratified that while most Nigerians may not be financially strong to celebrate the festivity as they did in the past, but we are consoled that despite the current economic crunch, Christ the Lamb of the world had salvaged mankind through his birth, death and resurrection as captured in the Holy Bible.

This year’s Christmas should not only be used by Christians and non-Christians alike, to re-unite families, sing Carols and worship God Almighty, it should also be seen as an avenue to make peace with perceived enemies.

The Tide acknowledges the fact that the pattern of Christmas celebration is changing with time and place, but the central philosophy of the celebration has not changed. That God so loved the world that He gave His only begotten son, Christ, as clearly indicated in the Holy Bible certainly exemplifies the virtues of love, sacrifice and peace. These, surely, are the true virtues and ideals expected of everyone, especially Christians to cherish and practise in truth and in spirit.

Regardless of the reality of pain in the land in the midst of the abundant natural and human endowements occasioned by bad leadership and corruption, and which Nigerians grapple with, the spirit of Christmas cannot be lost.

While we believe that the suffering among most Nigerians is self-inflicted, poverty is not our portion and cannot steal the joy and essence of the season.

Christmas should make us know the unique relationship we have with our Creator and how much He expects everyone to be like His dear son, Jesus Christ and re-affirm our bond with God.

As we celebrate, let’s realise that Christmas is not just a story but a historical reality. As a nation, the imperative of peace at home, in the church, at work places, in politics, in the family in communities, in the society and in government and administration, cannot be over-emphasized.

We need religious harmony, tolerance, mutual co-existence and above all love. Let every Nigerian (leader or follower) do some bit of soul searching and deep introspection.

The Tide most heartily wishes Christians, Rivers people and the entire Nigerian State a wonderful Merry Christmas and a prosperous 2017 in advance.