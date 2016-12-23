Air Peace Commences Uyo Route Operations

Air Peace has announced

that it would commence flight operations on the Lagos-Uyo route this yuletide season.

The airline also assured its customers that it had made adequate preparation with vendors for the supply of aviation fuel throughout the festive period and beyond, to ensure hitch-free operations.

Air Peace made the announcement in a statement issued by its Corporate Communications Manager, Mr Chris Iwarah, which was obtained by the newsmen on Saturday in Lagos.

The statement said the airline was expanding its flight operations to Uyo in response to the yearnings of Akwa Ibom people and other air travellers.

It said that the timing of the airline’s maiden flight to the state was to give air travellers on the Uyo route a dependable alternative and cater to the huge traffic to the state during the yuletide.

“On September 9, we inaugurated our Lagos-Benin-Lagos and Abuja-Benin-Abuja flight operations to give air travellers a reliable option.

“The inauguration has not only been a huge success, but has also drastically reduced the difficulties faced by air travellers on the Benin route.

“However, since the inauguration of Air Peace Benin operations, our numerous loyal customers and other air travellers have increased their calls on us to take our spectacular flight experience to Uyo, Akwa Ibom State.

“We are pleased to announce the commencement of our flight operations out of Lagos into Uyo on December 18 and out of Uyo into Lagos on December 19, ‘’ the statement said.

According to the statement, Akwa Ibom is a burgeoning economic and tourist centre in the South-South region of Nigeria.

It added that this status had led to a huge leap in the demand for air travel to and out of the state, which had so far been met with mostly disappointment.

The statement said: “Air Peace, therefore, felt it was time to respond to the yearnings of our numerous loyal customers and other air travellers to expand to the state.

“And there is no better time to do that than this yuletide, when a lot of Nigerians and foreigners will be accessing Akwa Ibom for one activity or the other.”

It said the good news was coming at a time the airline had also made arrangements with aviation fuel vendors to ensure availability of the product to enable it seamlessly take air travellers to its different destinations in the country.

“We have been able to secure the commitment of different aviation fuel vendors, besides our regular suppliers.

“They are ready to make the product available to us because they trust us. We don’t only promptly pay our vendors, we also provide them with funds well in advance, to ensure there is no excuse for non-availability of the product.