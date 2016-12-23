97 Ex-Agitators Graduate In Farming Courses

The Presidential Amnesty Programme (PAP) has continued to record successes, with 97 former agitators graduating in advanced farming courses at the Bio-resources Development Centre, Odi, Bayelsa State.

The programme is being supervised by the National Biotechnology Development Agency (NABDA).

Speaking at the graduating ceremony, Special Adviser to the President on Niger Delta and Coordinator, Presidential Amnesty Programme, Brig-Gen Paul Boroh, lauded the candidates for their dedication to the cause of lifting Nigeria to enviable heights using agriculture.

Boroh, who was represented by the Head of Post-Training and Engagement Unit, Major Abdul Matti (rtd), described the training in advanced farming methods as vital to government’s current crusade to explore the business opportunities in agriculture.

The successful candidates were trained in advanced techniques in several farming areas, including fresh water fish production (aquaculture), macro propagation of elite plants, snail farming, grass-cutter farming and household production.

Speaking at the ceremony, the Director General of the National Bio-technology Development Agency, Prof. Lucy Ogbadu, urged the candidates to continue in the same vibrant spirit and enthusiasm in which they started the programme, and uphold the good efforts of the President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

The Bio-resources Development Centre was established by NABDA to fast-track the promotion of biotechnology activities.

Boroh had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with NABDA to facilitate the training of 500 beneficiaries of the Presidential Amnesty Programme, who are being trained in batches of 100 each for one month.

Traditional rulers and dignitaries from all walks of life, including the Amanayabo of Twon-Brass and Chairman, Bayelsa State Traditional Rulers Council, King Alfred Diette-Spiff, attended the ceremony.

Others included Ebedaowei of Opokuma Kingdom, King Okpoitari Diongoli; Ebedaowei of Kolokuma Kingdom, Onya Mozi Agara; Ebedaowei of Kabowei Kingdom, King Aseifa Hope Toru; and Amananaowei of Odi community, Shine Apere.