2017 Budget: Capital Projects To Gulp 75%

The Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has hinted that the current tempo of infrastructural development in the state will be sustained in 2017.

Speaking when he played host to the General Manager and top management of Sun Publishing Limited on his official nomination as “Governor of the Year”, Wednesday in Government House, Port Harcourt, the governor disclosed that the state’s 2017 budget will have the largest share of 75 per cent of funds allocated to capital projects, while 25 per cent of funds will be earmarked for recurrent expenditure.

He said, “we will present our 2017 budget very soon and you will see that 75 per cent is dedicated to capital expenditure with only about 25 percent dedicated to recurrent expenditure.

“With whatever time we have, we will continue to put in our best. We will not disappoint Sun Newspaper for the choice you have made”.

The governor explained that his administration had to focus on infrastructural development because it inherited a completely dilapidated infrastructural base.

He said,: “this award is not for me, it is for the entire state. If the State did not give me the opportunity and mandate, it would have been difficult for me to be given the ‘Sun Governor of the Year 2016.’

“So, I dedicate the award to the Almighty God and the people of the state. I assure you that for us, it is our duty to make a difference”.

In his remarks earlier, the Managing Director and Editor-in-Chief of Sun Publishing Ltd, Mr Eric Osagie, had said the Sun Board of Editors voted for Wike to emerge the 2016 Governor of the Year because of his outstanding achievements in infrastructure, education, health, agriculture, rural development and security.

He said that the award would be formally conferred on the governor on February 18, 2017.