Yuletide: Commercial Drivers May Hike Fare In PH

Emerging indications point

to the fact that commercial taxi and bus drivers may increase transport fares in Rivers State even when the price of petroleum remains the same.

Some bus drivers who already increase transport fare in the evening hours said they no longer make reasonable profit because of the high cost of spare parts.

A driver who identified himself as Jumb B. said, “The problem is not fuel but high cost of motor spare parts.

“Some common parts we normally buy at the cost of N5000 now sell at N12,000 because of the cost of bringing down from outside the country as the rate of Naira per dollar comes to play”.

According to him, to enable them operate and go home with something one can call profit, there is urgent need to increase fare.

“That’s why I now charge N200 from Mile 1 park to Rumuokoro instead of the usual N100 and even from Mile I to Agip flyover, I charge N100 instead of N50 as before”, he said.

Another driver who was found charging line than what is commonly charged said”, I just have no option than to do it.

“This is Christmas period and the cost of other items in the market has increased. So as I buy at higher prices, I also have to increase my fare to enable me meet up family needs.

It would be recalled that even when the price of petrol was hiked by federal government from N87 to N145 per litre, commercial drivers maintained their normal fare, but transport fare have joined this upward trend as some commercial drivers had few days ago increased their fare.

The number of people trekking on the road, apparently because of the increment is increasing.

The fear is that majority of the commercial drivers might follow suite.

Chris Oluoh