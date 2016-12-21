The Menace Of Insulin Resistance

The human body is characterized by a multi

plicity of cells which function to keep it in tact at all times except changes occur due to ailments. Change in the human body is inevitable due to factors ranging from age, lifestyle, and toxins in the environment, diet and knowledge.

The human body in its complexity is yet simple and accurate, precise in healing, regenerating and sustaining. Different climes generally affect and influence the ways the human body function just as neglect has an adverse effect on how it functions.

Most Nigerians live in very poorly ventilated and dirty environment and often attribute environment situations to proper management of landlord or caretakers not taking into cognizance the ailments which accompany such unhealthy environments.

Weight gain and obesity which are common sights in Nigeria are both responsible for countless deaths and untold suffering of many sick persons in Nigeria today.

These cases have been linked as major risk factors for conditions and diseases ranging from insulin resistance to fatty liver disease and the sequelae of non-alcoholic fatty liver disease. Epidemic of the 21st century, obesity is on a steady rise in developing countries with attention focusing on the younger generation.

The World Health Organization has estimated that there are greater than one billion over-weight adults with a body mass index of over 30, and a waistline of more than 88cm or 32 inches in women and 102cm in men and it poses a major public health issues.

Scientists have linked inflammation to obesity which most times precedes diabetes, although one third of hepatitis patients have been known to develop symptoms which can also lead to severe health issues including insulin resistance.

Healthy inclulin is produced to keep inflammation down which reduces a long term risk for diabetes, cancer, osteoporosis but high level insulin generate inflammation which can push calories into fat storage which an impire ovulation and stimulate the ovaries to make too much testosterone, a major cause of polycystic overian syndrome.

Polycystic overian syndrome which is known to lead to various issues which plague women ranging from irregular or absent periods, increased facial hair growth, excessive weight gain and the appearance of multiple small cyst on the overies leading to inability to conceive.

Thus women often miss symptoms like obesity, increased waistline, acanthosis Nigerians or dark velvety appearance of the skin usually around the neck underarms or gain as signs of high insulin levels.

In as much as the situation sounds grave, it is instructive that obese women not only cut down on carbohydrates, but also lose weight as a panacea to regulate insulin levels which can in the long run correct infertility issues or manage diabetes effectively.

Thus, it is instructive, that people take notice of how their body mechanism functions on daily bases, so as to take appropriate medication or consult a physician whenever the need arises.

Tammy Williams is a contributor

Tammy Williams