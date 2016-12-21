RSG Pays Salaries Before Christmas

As part of measures to ensure that workers in the state enjoy the Christmas and New Year celebrations, Rivers State Government, has effected the payment of December salaries to all civil servants in the state.

The state Commissioner for Finance, Dr Fred Kpakol made the plans public in a chat with newsmen in Government House, yesterday, stating that government has also paid pensioners up to date.

The commissioner stated that Governor Nyesom Wike had directed that banks must ensure that civil servants get their salaries before the Christmas celebration.

According to him: “We have taken our vouchers to the banks, and we have directed the banks to ensure that the salaries get to all the civil servants before Christmas.

“Governor Wike is interested in the welfare of civil servants and pensioners in the state, hence, the prompt payment.

“As Commissioner for Finance, I am happy that we are up to date in terms of salaries and pensions.”

It would be recalled that Wike inherited four months’ salary arrears and eight months pension arrears from the immediate past Chibuike Rotimi Amaechi administration, which he settled.

The Wike-led Rivers State Government is one of the four States in the entire country that is up to date in terms of payment of salaries.

Meanwhile, Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike has berated some leaders of the State who go to Abuja to solicit for oil blocs for themselves instead of speaking out in favour of the state.

The governor, who was speaking in a keynote address to declare open the annual thanksgiving and award night/paper presentation organised by the Association of Nigeria Licensed Customs Agents (ANLCA), Eastern Zone in Port Harcourt, said such people do not mean well for the state.

Wike, who was presented with the Award of Excellence in appreciation of his good work in the state, stressed the need for all well-meaning people of Rivers State to join hands together to fight the injustices, intimidation and marginalisation meted out to the state.

Represented by the Chairman, Advisory Committee on Intra-Party, Chief Tamuno Robert, the state chief executive charged members of the ANLCA to always make their input into the federal budget for the development of Nigerian seaports.

“As a professional body, you should make input during budget packaging as operators within our ports to ensure the ports are developed”, he said, pointing out that huge sums of money were spent to build the ports by the founding fathers but nothing has been done to develop or improve on what is on ground since independence.

Calling the Federal Government to distribute the development of the nation’s seaports to all the ports, Wike expressed appreciation to ANLCA for the honour done him.

In his paper titled, “Leadership”, Dr. Mayor Emma Nwachukwu, described a good leader as a good teacher, listener, counselor, programmer, patient, tolerant, available, provider and appreciator, citing example with the Chairman, Board of Trustees (BOT) of the body, Chief Henry Njoku, who has taken it to a great height.

In his welcome address, the Coordinator of the Eastern Zone of ANLCA, Chief Denis Ejikeme Okwu, listed the aims and objectives of the body which include to contribute optimally to the economic development of the nation, among others.

Shedie Okpara