Rangers, Rivers United Know Opponents, Today …Champions League

Nigeria champions, Enugu Rangers and runners-up, Rivers United will today know their opponents in next year’s CAF Champions League when the draw for the competition is done.

Rangers last featured in the competition in 2013, while Rivers United as Dolphins played in the tournament in 2012.

The preliminary rounds of the Champions League will begin in mid-February with the group stages slated for May.

Next year, the Champions League will be played on a new format with 16 teams drawn into four groups of four clubs playing a mini-league.

The top two teams in each group will qualify for the quarterfinals to be played on a knockout basis.

This year, seven-time Nigeria champions Enyimba reached the group stage of the annual tournament, while Warri Wolves were eliminated in the first round.

Nigeria’s representatives in the CAF Confederation Cup, Wikki Tourists and FC IfeanyiUbah will also be drawn in the preliminary rounds of the second-tier continental club competition, which will also have an expanded group stage of 16 teams.

Akwa United and Nasarawa United both failed to reach the mini-league phase of the 2016 Confederation Cup.

No Nigerian club have won this competition since it was founded in 2004.