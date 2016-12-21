Oil Firm Trains Teachers On Techniques

No fewer than 500

primary and secondary school teachers have benefitted from a two-day training workshop organised by Total E & P Nigeria (REPNG) for schools in OML 58 being operated by the company.

Participants were drawn from Emohua, Ikwerre and Ogba/Egbema/Ndoni Local Government Areas and their neighbouring communities and the training focused on basic practical knowledge and techniques in the teaching of science subjects.

In his keynote address, the Deputy General Manager, Community Affairs and Development, Mr James Urho, said the workshop was a demonstration of the NNPC/TEPNG Joint Venture’s commitment to support the development and growth of quality teacher education in the firm’s host communities.

The DGM who was represented at the event by the Education/Scholarship and Programme Officer of the company, Mr. Godwin Uloho, said in recognition of the vital position of the teacher in any learning chain, the company initiated the programme targeted at giving teachers the required sound and quality education necessary for competence and expertise in delivery of science subjects because science and technology rules the world of knowledge.

He noted that the success of the programme, which is held annually, would be judged by the number of excellent performances of students at the ordinary level qualification examinations – SSCE, NECO, JAMB etc in science subjects.

Urho stated that, “as a corporate organisation, this workshop is a clear demonstration of our corporate capacity building initiatives in educational development and supports to communities.”

It said, in furtherance of her CSR, the JV has continued to sponsor on annual basis other educational development programmes in her host communities in Rivers State as award of scholarships at all levels, building/renovation of schools; donation of laboratory equipment, school furniture and other teaching and learning aids.

The Tide reports that while the training for secondary teachers took place at Akabuka that of the Primary teachers took place at Obite, all in ONELGA.

Chris Oluoh