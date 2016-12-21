Obasanjo Backs Agric –Driven Economy

Former President

Olusegun Obasanjo has backed President Muhammadu Buhari on his attempt to revamp the nation’s economy through the non-oil sector, particularly agriculture, which he said would redirect the economy of the country from oil.

Obasanjo stated this when he spoke to journalists shortly after his visit to the Oba of Benin, His Royal Majesty, Oba Ewuare II in Edo State, recently.

He also said that it had become clear that agriculture was the only sustainable business in the country capable of withstanding any season.

“We have no other sustainable business other than agriculture that can keep us going, come rain or shine”, he said.

At the palace, he in formed the monarch that he was in Benin to inspect a multi-million dollar farm project owned by an Edo-based businessman, Capt. Hosa Okunbor (rtd), “The Oba whom I have known for a long time remains the same. So I am very happy to be here and proud of him,” he said.

The Oba said that he was delighted to receive the former president in his palace, barely a week after receiving a former Head of State, Gen Yakubu Gowon (rtd).

The monarch noted that being a successful farmer, Obasanjo would inspire the agro allied industry in Edo to grow.

He also said agricultural development was the way forward for Nigeria, even as he reiterated his earlier calls to the Federal government to create the Gelegele Export-Free Zone in Ovia North-East Local Government Area of the state.

Recall that Osunbor recently started a multi-billion naira agro-allied business in the state in partnership with a Mexican firm, Wells Sam Carlos Farm, worth $750 million (about N150 billion).

The farm designed to create 85,000 jobs in the state will also create 25,000, direct jobs and 6000 indirect jobs.