NURTW Honours Nmerukini With Life Patron Award

The National Union of

Road Transport Workers (NURTW), Akey Zone, has honoured the Chairman, Rivers State Local Government Civil Service Commission, Chief Azubiuke Nmerukini, with life patron award.

At a reception ceremony organised in Port Harcourt, Saturday chairman of NURTW, Akey Zone, Comrade Eleazar Monday, said the honour was in recognition of quality leadership by the awardee to the organisation.

Monday stated that for the long period Nmerukini served the organisation, there was tremendous peace and stability, stressing that within the era, the union enjoyed harmonious relationship with the government, adding that record also showed no infighting between members and leadership.

“For these efforts, several visible contributions which upgraded the union mostly in Akey zone, wish to rejoice and celebrate our mentor as life patron of the zone”, he said.

In his reaction, the recipient thanked the body for the honour done him.

He remarked that all the zones that were created under him remain very active and viable, stressing that such development occurs when there is understanding amongst members and when the leaders are true leaders who consider the opinions of the people.

Noting the importance of NURTW in the growth of the society, Nmerukini urged the union leaders to keep the flag flying.

The secretary, Rivers State Council of NURTW, Sir, Comrade Chuks Boms, on behalf of the state council commended the recipient for his enviable legacy and thanked the branch for the progress it had recorded so far and attributed such to the unity and understanding between members and assured them of the continued support of the state council.

Chris Oluoh