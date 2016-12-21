Nigeria Ready For AGOA – NEPC

The Nigerian Export Pro

motion Council ( NEPC), has disclosed that most Nigerian exporters of non-oil products were fully Ready to Export to the United States through the African Growth Opportunity Act (AGOA).

According to a release made available to The Tide last Monday, NEPC made this known while speaking at the pre-exhibition selection exercise for non – oil exporters, organised by the council in Lagos.

He said that the exercise was aimed at re-screening exporters of exportable items under the AGOA programme for the upcoming trade show in the United States.

“The truth is most of our exporters are ready for exports under the AGOA programme with all that we have and the market is there waiting for us,” he said.

According to Faleke, most of the exporters in the non oil subsector have been involved in exporting, but some areas like documentation needed to be better settled.

“We have exporters of food items, commodities, finished and unfinished industrial materials like raffia and charwal whose products are compliant with all the requirements for export to the US.

He explained that the US market is very large, but under the AGOA, Nigeria will expert duty free, adding that it is worth any stress to enable the country succeed.

The NEPC boss said the council had in the past been appealing to the government to review and revive the Export Expansion Grant (EEG), in order to get more manufacturers into the export net and generate revenue for the country.

In addition, he explained that the council would soon kick-off the Nigerian Diaspora Export Programme (NDEX), which was a major project aimed to establish a “Nigerian city” in most countries of the world.

The AGOA programme is a United States Trade Act, enacted on May 18,2000 as public law 106 of the 200th congress. AGAO has since been renewed to 2025.