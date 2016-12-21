Monarch Tasks Trado Medicine Practitioners On Standards

The Chairman of the Riv-

ers State Council of Traditional Rulers, HRM King Dandeson Douglas Jaja, has urged traditional medicine practitioners to standardize their operations for efficient service delivery as alternative medical therapy.

King Jaja gave the charge while receiving a delegation of the National Association of Nigeria Traditional Medicine Practitioners (NANTMP) on a courtesy call to his office in Port Harcourt.

The monarch who is the Amanyanabo of Opobo, restated the need for traditional medicine to be developed as a dependable means of healing, noting that our forefathers depended on native herbs for their health challenges.

He said attention should be given to issues of dosage, prescription for specific ailment, and frowned against the situation where only one medicine would be meant to cure so many diseases.

The Royal father assured that the Traditional Rulers Council was ready to partner with the Trado medicine practitioners to promote their services.

In his remark, the National President of the National Association of Nigeria Traditional Medicine Practitioners (NANTMP) Prof. Omon Oleabluele, JP, who led the delegation said the visit was to identify with the Traditional Rulers Council and seek areas of collaboration to promote the practice as the oldest tradition that dates back to the days of our forefathers, but regretted that the practice has not been given due attention by the government.

Prof. Oleabluele called for the establishment of a Board for the regulation of Traditional medicine practice and the appointment of its members into sensitive and relevant positions ailment Oleabluele assured that the organization was working hard to ensure that traditional medical practice takes its rightful place as an alternative medicial therapy.

Earlier, the Rivers State Chairman and Co-ordinator of the body, Chief Nyefibo Nyefibo thanked the Chairman of the Rivers State Council of Traditional Rulers for the audience and assured that the body would continue to live up to their expectation as the custodians of traditional values and practice.

Taneh Beemene