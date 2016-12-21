The Economic and Fi
nancial Crimes Commission (EFCC) has filed fraud charges against Nigeria’s former Attorney-General, Mohammed Adoke; a former Petroleum Minister, Dan Etete; and a controversial businessman, Abubakar Aliyu, and others for their roles in the Malabu $1.1 billion shady deal.
The 9-count charge was filed at the Federal High Court, Abuja, yesterday, sources at the EFCC told newsmen.
The media had in the last few months reported how Adoke and former finance minister, Yerima Ngama, approved the transfer of about $1.1 billion into Nigerian accounts controlled by Etete.
The money was paid by oil giants, Shell and ENI, ýinto a Federal Government account, for OPL 245, considered the richest oil bloc in Africa.
After the transfer to Etete, over half of the money was paid into accounts of shady companies controlled by Aliyu.
Although Adoke has repeatedly claimed he did no wrong, investigations by authorities in Nigeria, United Kingdom, and Italy have found him culpable in the scandal.
Malabu $1.1bn Oil Scam: EFCC Sues Etete, Adoke
The Economic and Fi