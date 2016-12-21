LiveWire Trains 6,350 N’Delta Youth In Enterprise Dev

The Shell Petroleum Devel

opment Company (SPDC) Nigeria, has trained 6,350 Niger Delta youth of its host communities in Bayelsa, Delta and Rivers States in various enterprenuership skills and empowered more than half the number to own their businesses..

This was disclosed recently at the 2016 regional graduation and award ceremony of the Shell LiveWire Programme, at Swiss International Mabisel, Port Harcourt.

The SPDC General Manager, External Relations, Igo Weli, described the LiveWire Nigeria programme as “one designed for youth aged 18-35 to enable them convert their ideas into profitable businesses that would not only provide employment for them, but also, for other people really ready to explore new products and services that the youth can bring to bear in this country.”

Weli explained that “the LiveWire programme provides access to entrepreneurship training, business development services as well as start-up capital to establish and expand youth-owned businesses, as well as providing opportunity for beneficiaries to access fund from financial institutions and the curriculum covers entrepreneurship, business plan writing, critical evaluation and business idea pitching modules.”

Represented by the Social Performance and Investment Manager, Gloria Udoh, the general manager stated that: “since inception in 2003, we have trained over 6,000 youth and equipped over 3,000 youth to own their own businesses,” adding that the event would avail another 100 from Delta, Rivers and Bayelsa states to join the other beneficiaries of the scheme.

The Bayelsa Commissioner for Science and Technology and Man-Power Development, Chief Blessing Izagara said lessons learnt are very enormous and the only thing all the state governments need is to replicate the Shell model in the various states.

Represented by his Permanent Secretary, Chief Boumonyo Fedrick Amakiri, Izagaba added that the programme was in line with the state government’s policy which incorporates people with disabilities and indigent background into mentorship opportunities that enable them learn more skills.

Susan Serekara-Nwikhana