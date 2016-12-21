Labour Strike Paralyses Arik Operations …Passengers Stranded

Aviation unions yesterday shut down the operations of Arik Air, leaving hundreds of the airline’s passengers stranded across the country.

The strike was embarked upon by the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE), the Air Transport Senior Staff Services Association of Nigeria (ATSSSAN) and the National Association of Aircraft Pilots and Engineers (NAAPE).

The unions embarked on the joint strike following the airline’s failure to pay seven months’ salary arrears and other alleged anti-labour practices.

The unions said the industrial action would continue indefinitely until their demands are met by the management of Arik Air.

They shut down Arik Air’s flight operations at both the local and international wings of the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos and also barricaded the airline’s corporate headquarters within the airport premises.

As early as 6:00a.m, the aggrieved workers stormed the airport chanting solidarity songs and carrying placards with various inscriptions, denouncing the actions of Arik Air’s management.

Addressing the protesters, General Secretary, NUATE, Mr Olayinka Abioye, said the unions decided to ground Arik Air for safety reasons.

Abioye said: “Arik Air has refused to pay workers salaries for seven months and we know that a disgruntled worker is an accident waiting to happen.

“The airline has been defaulting in taxes and other statutory deductions from workers remunerations.

“The management has refused to allow total unionisation of its employees, in compliance with extant labour laws and with respect to the constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.”

He also demanded for the immediate reinstatement of five of the airline’s employees who were sacked for their involvement in unionism.

Abioye further alleged that Arik Air was owing about N13billion and N6billion to the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) and the Nigerian Airspace Management Agency (NAMA), respectively.

According to him, the airline was also indebted to its aviation fuel suppliers and ground handlers and should therefore be declared insolvent by the Nigerian Civil Aviation Authority (NCAA).

Also speaking, General Secretary, ATSSSAN, Mr Frances Akinjole, said the unions were prepared to embark on the strike for as long as possible.

“Things cannot be business as usual for Arik. A pilot who is disgruntled can crash an aircraft deliberately. An engineer who is being owed salaries can sabotage the aircraft.

“So, we need to ground Arik Air until the management shows that they are responsible,” Akinjole added.

Some of Arik Air’s passengers at the General Aviation Terminal resorted to changing their travel plans as there was no staff to attend to them at the airline’s counter.

One of the passengers, Ms Tomisin Olukare, said she bought a one-way ticket from Lagos to Abuja at N42, 000 three days ago.

“I came this morning and there is nobody to attend to me and my flight is supposed to leave by 10:00 a.m., so I am really confused,” she said.

Another passenger, Mrs Chika Emmanuel, said an agent assisted her in buying an Air Peace ticket for Abuja immediately she sensed that there was going to be a disruption on Arik Air operations.

Emmanuel said she would be demanding for a refund of her ticket from Arik Air when she returns from her trip.

When contacted, the Corporate Communications Manager of Arik Air, Mr Ola Adebanji, said the airline would soon issue a statement explaining its position on the situation.