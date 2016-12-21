Group Tasks Rivers Youth On Peace

Society for Peace,

Good Governance and Social Development, has called on Rivers indigenes as well as other stakeholders in the state to embrace peace to usher in all round development of the state.

The secretary of the group, Barr. Chinanye Okoha, who stated this at a workshop in Port Harcourt at the weekend, urged all youths to use dialogue as a means of resolving conflicts in the society.

Barr. Okoha explained that no meaningful development would be achieved when society was in crisis.

According to him, “we must embrace peace because it is a necessary ingredient for social and economic development in the state. We must work in concert to destroy festering violence brought about by the struggle for supremacy among cult groups.”

He urged the youths in the state to embrace the amnesty programme of Governor Nyesom Wike and turn a new leaf.

Barr, Okoha noted that the youthful period was a period to prepare for old age and told the youths to live well so that posterity would reward them.

Earlier in his speech, Barr Okoha had urged the youths to engage in meaningful vocation so that they would be able to earn a living.

The workshop, which was organised in Rumuodomaya, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State was one of the numerous workshop by the body to sensitise people on the need for peace.