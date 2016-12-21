Firm, USAID Partner On Food Security

Chi Farms Limited and

the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), have partnered to contribute to food security and small holder farm empowerment in Nigeria.

In a press release obtained by The Tide from Agronigeria, in Port Harcourt last Monday, the Executive Director of Chi Farms Limited, Martin Middernacht said by growing the Nigerian agric industry, the project would make a significant difference for food security in Nigeria.

In line with the United States Government Feed the Future Initiative, Chi Farms will engage mallholder farmers become successful catfish farmers, Chi farms will assure supply of quality feed and quality catfish fingerlings to farmers by enhancing its feed milling and hatching capacities.

Middernacht expressed delight that USAID had decided to support the proposed initiative of Chi farms.

“At the same time, it is at the core of what we do at Chi farms, we are convinced that working with out growers is a step in the right direction towards sustainable economic development”, he said.

He added that the trading will also incorporate over 6,000 soy and maize farmers who will be trained in the supply chain of fish and feed mill.

The project will contribute to food security in Nigeria by adding over 4,000 metric tones of catfish to local markets in the country every year.

The positive impact on small holder farmers across the maize soybean and aqua culture subsectors will create a consequent impact across the geopolitical zones in Nigeria.

Representing USAID, Mr Ronald Oroh, expressed that they were happy to work with Chi Farms towards food security in Nigeria.

Chi Farms Ltd, is a leading company in the poultry, cattle, catfish, feed milling and food processing business in Nigeria .

Feed the Future is the US government’s global hunger and food security initiative. USAID is an independent U.S government agency with the goal of promoting economic growth and advancement in agriculture and food security, development and humanitarian support around the world.

USAID workers in 100 developing countries across the globe in sub-Saharan Africa, Asia, Latin America, the Caribbean, Europe and Enrosia.