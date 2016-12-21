Expert Tasks Farmers On Security

Farmers in Rivers State

communities that were ravaged by cultists in the past have been advised to go to their farms in groups, in order to forestall any attack.

An agricultural engineer, Mr Mensah Muzan, who gave the advice while speaking to The Tide in a telephone interview explained that the move became necessary following the contimous presence of the so-called repentant cultists in the various communities.

According to him, while credit should be given to the state governor, Nyesom Wike for successfully disarming “the boys” the fact still remains that farmers’ safety be given due attention.

Some of the affected communities like Aminigboko, Owere were, Okoboh all in Abua / Odual communities amongst others that were worst affected by activities of the cultists are yet to recover from the devastation of their lands and other property apart from the loss of lives.

Muzan expressed the view that in order to activate proper agricultural activities farmers, especially women should only do so under the watch of the male folk from their communities.

“The fact is that, no one person should go to the farm, not even two, not even three, but at least five.

“No woman should go to the farm alone because it is not yet time to do so”, he said.

According to him, since the cultists are still around in their communities, at least one year interval should be given to them to enable them come to their senses.

While calling on the relevant government agric agencies to come to the aid of the farmers across the state in terms of agric inputs, he also called on the security agencies not to take the safety of farmers in the state for granted.