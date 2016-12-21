EFCC Is Corrupt, Fayose Fumes

The Ekiti State Gover

nor, Ayodele Fayose, has described the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) as an irresponsible and corrupt organisation that cannot prosecute any meaningful fight against corruption, saying, “corruption can never fight corruption.”

The governor, who commended the judiciary for standing firm against the EFCC’s tyranny, said the way and manner the commission has been going about shopping for court orders against Nigerians should concern lovers of rule of law in the country.

Reacting to the Monday’s Federal High Court, Abuja judgment, ordering the EFCC to release all his properties based on the order of the court made on July 20 and August 2, 2016, Governor Fayose, who spoke through his Special Assistant on Public Communications and New Media, Lere Olayinka said, “It is the height of irresponsibility and fraud for the EFCC to have approached Justice Okon Abang for a similar order and concealed the fact that the order obtained from Justice Dimgba elapsed on September 3, and had failed to approach the same court for an extension.”

The governor said; “The EFCC and its corrupt elements fraudulently approached Justice Abang, knowing that the judge himself is fraudulent as established by the Court of Appeal and the same EFCC has even moved to the Federal High Court, Akure in search of another order, ostensibly because they have realised that the judge in the Federal High Court, Ado Ekiti won’t play ball.

“Justice Dimgba gave interim orders on July 20, and reaffirmed on August 3, and the orders were made to last for 45 days to enable EFCC carry out its investigations. Instead of going back to the same court, the EFCC ran to Justice Abang, a judge already adjudged to be fraudulent by the Appeal Court to obtain another order.

“Should we now say that 45 days was inadequate for the any meaningful investigation to be carried out by the EFCC if indeed the commission was interested in investigating anything? Didn’t EFCC carry out its investigation before going to court to seek order to seize the properties?”

Fayose, who insisted that the EFCC should wait till the end of his tenure, said; “The EFCC and its collaborators should stop running after me as if I am the only reason they were employed. They should keep their gun powder dry and wait till the end of my tenure, and I can assure them that they will be defeated as I have always done, that is if they are still around then.”

He said EFCC and its collaborators should have by now done their studies concerning his person, adding that; “If they have studied me very well, they would have stopped running after God’s anointed.

“The more they run after me, the more they hit their heads on the Rock of Ages and get themselves fatally injured,’’ he added.