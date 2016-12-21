Don’t Use God For Selfish Purposes, Cleric Tells Christians

A large crowd of members

of the Greater Evangelism World Crusade from around Rivers State have expressed appreciation to God for His faithfulness and for preserving them throughout the year 2016.

The faithful, who thronged the world headquarters of the church in Rukpokwu, Obio/Akpor Local Government Area of Rivers State, for the 2016 end of year healing service last Sunday, said that God has done marvelous works in their lives.

The worshippers also prayed for the leadership of their ministry, and hoped for a fruitful future.

Speaking during his sermon, the International Director, Pastor Isaac Valentine Olori, charged Christians to examine themselves objectively, to see if they still have the light within them.

The director, who observed that Jesus Christ was far more important than the day he was born, called on the worshippers to always let in the light and use it to cast away darkness in their lives and the church.

Olori also advised that none should use God for selfish purposes, adding that the search for signs and wonders brings no spiritual benefit.

He called on those who have yet to receive Christ into their lives to do so in order to ensure their salvation, sustained deliverance and healing.

However, he cautioned that except the God-given gift (Jesus) is received, He (God) cannot function in our lives.

The service provided an opportunity to announce the 2016 End of Year Retreat, which, according to an announcer, begins on Thursday, 29th December at 4pm, and ends Sunday, 1st January, 2017.

ThankGod Echikwa