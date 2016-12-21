Buhari Orders New FG Varsities Probe

President Muhammadu Buhari, yesterday, ordered the probe of all projects executed by the nine new universities set up by ex- President Goodluck Jonathan’s administration.

He said the probe will eliminate wastages, ensure transparency and accountability in the management of resources.

The President stated this at the maiden convocation ceremony of one of the universities, the Federal University, Ndufu-Alike Ikwo (FUNAI), Ebonyi State.

He warned that his administration will not condone corruption in the federal universities.

Represented by the Executive Secretary, National Universities Commission (NUC), Prof. Rasheed Adamu Abaubakar, Buhari remarked that universities must set example in good governance and financial management.

He said, “no room for corruption in the academic sector. Very soon, we will tour all projects executed by our new federal universities to ensure that funds allocated to them are judiciously utilized.

“Our universities must be example in good governance and financial management. So, no room for corruption in the academic sector,” he added.