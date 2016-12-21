Bank Customers Lament Frustration At ATM Points

If one of the major aims

of introducing the Automotive Teller Machine (ATM) by commercial banks in Nigeria is to enable customers make financial withdrawals with ease, then the essence is fast crashing in view of the current difficulties customers suffer while making withdrawals for the past weeks in Port Harcourt.

Our correspondent who monitored the development in some banks in the city reports that crowds of customers who besiege bank premises suffer untold hardship.

Some of the customers who spoke to The Tide said the crisis has taken over the area as they spend days yet not able to access cash.

Timothy Peters said: “for three days I have been running from one bank to the other to withdraw part of my November salary but, so far, I am still on the queue.

“No matter how early you arrive at the bank, you are sure to meet desparate customers waiting for the bank to officially open for the day”.

Another frustrated customer, Chidinma Nwankwoala said, “I took permission from work yesterday to go and make withdrawal only to waste five hours and unable to access any cash because of crowd”.

Nwankwoala blamed the banks for worsening customers’ case as only few ATM out of the lots installed in some bank branches are working.

She appealed to banks to come to the rescue of customers by activating their ATM machines instead of opening only few for the large crowd that are desperate to make cash withdrawals.

Recounting his experience, a primary school teacher Tammy Joseph, said in effort to access cash, she spent two days before she could succeed and urged the bank authorities to help the situation.

The said, “People waste hours on queue only to be told that the cash has finished in the machine or due to one technical fault or the other, one cannot make withdrawals.

She situation is coming at a time when most customers need cash to attend to the Christmas needs as this year’s Christmas day is only few days ahead.

