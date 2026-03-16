Education
ETCHE COMMUNITY CRIES OUT FOR EDUCATIONAL RESCUE…..Urges Council boss to Revive Abandoned School
The Etche community in Rivers state is calling on the chairman of the local government area, Hon, to rescue the abandoned Community Primary School Umuozoche in Igbodo, Etche LGA.
The school’s dilapidated state has forced children to abandon their education, highlighting the urgent need for revival.
The school has been neglected for decades, lacking blocks, teachers, and shelter. This starkly contrasts with the nearby community secondary school, which is nearing completion, thanks to Senator Allwell Heacho Onyesoh.
Community leaders are appealing for funds to revive the primary school, crucial for children aged 2-12. They believe a small injection of funds will resuscitate the children’s education and reshape their future.
Chibuike Akujobi, one of the community leader the area , urged the Chairman to act, saying, “Please come to the rescue of the shattered future of our dear children and rekindle their brighter hope for a better society.”
The community acknowledges Elga council’s boss efforts in initiating projects and fighting crime in the area but stresses the crucial role education plays in the community’s growth and development.
The abandoned school has become a concern for parents, who are forced to send their children to schools in other communities, adding to their financial burden.
The community’s plea highlights the need for government intervention in reviving the school, providing necessary infrastructure, and deploying qualified teachers to ensure quality education for the children.
The outcome of this appeal is awaited, with the community hoping for a positive response from Chairman Njoku to rescue the future of their children.
By: Akujobi Amadi
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Education
FG Needs Assessment Committee Visits Bonny Poly
A high-powered committee from the Federal Ministry of Education on Wednesday visited the Federal Polytechnic of Oil and Gas, Bonny, oas part of a needs assessment exercise to the institution
The team, led by Prince Dr. Murtab Aliyu S.,a Director with the National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), include Mr. Mohammed Yusha’u, Mr. Lawani F. Jimoh of ASUP, and June, Patience G. from the Ministry.
The visit aimed to identify gaps between the institution’s current and desired states, guiding strategic decisions and resource allocation.
According to a statement by
Reported by Anthony Ogbe , SAR/Public Relations Officer of the polytechnics and made available to tide said
the committee’s findings will inform targeted interventions and support from the Federal Government to enhance the polytechnic’s infrastructure, academic programs, and overall development.
“The institution is known for academic excellence and collaborative engagements, making it a sought-after partner for development initiatives. The polytechnic has been making strides in oil and gas education, producing graduates who are highly sought after by industries.”
The needs assessment committee’s visit is expected to further boost the institution’s growth and development.
The statement also quoted as saying that the team later interacted with various stakeholders, including staff and students, to get firsthand information on the institution’s needs.
The committee expressed satisfaction with the polytechnic’s progress and assured the Management of the Federal Government’s support and commended Dr. Okolobah’s leadership and the institution’s commitment to academic excellence
The visit underscores the polytechnic’s commitment to growth and development. The institution is poised to leverage this opportunity to address its needs and further enhance its academic programs.
The statement averred that the Management of the Federal Polytechnic of Oil and Gas, Bonny, led by Dr. Victor Okolobah, received the committee and briefed them on the institution’s strengths, challenges, and stakeholder needs.
He further stated that Dr. Okolobah’s leadership has fostered strong relationships with key agencies, benefiting the polytechnic , adding that
the institution is known for academic excellence and collaborative engagements, making it a sought-after partner for development initiatives.
“The polytechnic has been making strides in oil and gas education, producing graduates who are highly sought after by industries.”
“The Federal Polytechnic of Oil and Gas, Bonny, has been making waves in academic circles, and this visit is expected to further boost its reputation. With purposeful leadership and strategic partnerships, the institution is set to achieve greater heights.
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“The institution’s success is attributed to its strong leadership, dedicated staff, and commitment to academic excellence. As it continues to grow and develop, the polytechnic remains committed to producing skilled graduates who can contribute to Nigeria’s development.”
By: Akujobi Amadi
Education
Ken Poly honours lecturer for outstanding performance
Kenule Beeson Saro-Wiwa Polytechnic in Bori, Rivers State, has recognised the dedication of one of its own. The School of Management Sciences honoured Pastor Joel Augustus Daddie, PhD, with an Award of Honour for his outstanding service as Chairman of the Conference Planning Committee for over five years.
The recognition was presented during a Thanksgiving gathering of staff and students of the School of Management Sciences. The institution acknowledged Dr. Daddie’s commitment and contributions to the planning and coordination of academic conferences within the school.
Dr. Daddie expressed his gratitude to the Dean, staff, and students of the School of Management Sciences for the honour bestowed on him. He thanked the institution for the opportunity to serve as Chairman of the Conference Planning Committee and for the recognition of his efforts over the past five years.
As Head of the Department of Public Administration, Dr. Daddie has demonstrated leadership and dedication to academic development within the institution. His colleagues and students congratulated him on this well-deserved recognition.
The Award of Honour is a testament to Dr. Daddie’s hard work and commitment to the School of Management Sciences. His contributions have undoubtedly enhanced the institution’s academic profile.
The event was an opportunity for the School of Management Sciences to appreciate Dr. Daddie’s service and dedication. It also served as a moment to inspire others to emulate his example of commitment and service.
Dr. Daddie’s achievement reflects the institution’s commitment to recognising and rewarding excellence among its staff. It encourages others to strive for similar recognition.
The Ken Saro-Wiwa Polytechnic community congratulates Dr. Daddie on this achievement and looks forward to his continued contributions to the institution’s growth and development.
By: Michael T. Abraham
Education
Chief Judge Pledges inmate’s academic Sponsorship
The Chief Judge of Niger State, Justice Halima Ibrahim Abdulmalik, has taken full responsibility for the education of a teenage inmate, Gabriel Sillas, currently serving a jail term at the Minna Correctional Centre, pledging to sponsor him up to university level.
She made the gesture during her annual working visit to correctional facilities across the state, aimed at decongesting custodial centres and reviewing inmates’ cases.
Sillas, who was described by officials as one of the most obedient inmates at the facility, reportedly earned the sympathy of the Chief Judge
Justice Abdulmalik, visibly moved by the teenager’s disposition during her visit to the Minna Children’s Remand Home, described his situation as a product of avoidable circumstances and lack of adequate parental support.
“The circumstances that brought him here could have been avoided if he had good support from his mother. I can see talent in him. With proper support, he will be useful to society. I cannot allow him to waste his life at this age,”she said.
She therefore announced that she would personally sponsor his education from now through university, stressing that the young inmate deserves a second chance to harness his potential.
“I will sponsor his education up to university level. He needs support to put his talent to proper use,” she added emotionally, reaffirming her commitment to ensuring he builds a better future.
Sillas was sentenced to three years imprisonment alongside Isah Tanimu for criminal trespass, mischief and theft, offences that contravene Sections 228, 327 and 348 of the Penal Code Law.
In a further act of clemency, Justice Abdulmalik granted pardon to Isah Tanimu and pledged to assist with part of the fine options attached to their conviction.
Beyond individual interventions, the Chief Judge also donated ?500,000 to the Suleja Medium Security Custodial Centre to support the upgrade of its skills acquisition centre, reinforcing her commitment to rehabilitation and reintegration of inmates.
Her visit underscored the judiciary’s growing emphasis on correctional reform, rehabilitation and the belief that, with timely support, even those who stumble can still rise to become productive members of society.
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