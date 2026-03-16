ETCHE COMMUNITY CRIES OUT FOR EDUCATIONAL RESCUE…..Urges Council boss to Revive Abandoned School

The Etche community in Rivers state is calling on the chairman of the local government area, Hon, to rescue the abandoned Community Primary School Umuozoche in Igbodo, Etche LGA.

The school’s dilapidated state has forced children to abandon their education, highlighting the urgent need for revival.

The school has been neglected for decades, lacking blocks, teachers, and shelter. This starkly contrasts with the nearby community secondary school, which is nearing completion, thanks to Senator Allwell Heacho Onyesoh.

Community leaders are appealing for funds to revive the primary school, crucial for children aged 2-12. They believe a small injection of funds will resuscitate the children’s education and reshape their future.

Chibuike Akujobi, one of the community leader the area , urged the Chairman to act, saying, “Please come to the rescue of the shattered future of our dear children and rekindle their brighter hope for a better society.”

The community acknowledges Elga council’s boss efforts in initiating projects and fighting crime in the area but stresses the crucial role education plays in the community’s growth and development.

The abandoned school has become a concern for parents, who are forced to send their children to schools in other communities, adding to their financial burden.

The community’s plea highlights the need for government intervention in reviving the school, providing necessary infrastructure, and deploying qualified teachers to ensure quality education for the children.

The outcome of this appeal is awaited, with the community hoping for a positive response from Chairman Njoku to rescue the future of their children.