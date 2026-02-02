RSG Dismisses Rally Ban Claims …Says Yakubu Gowon Stadium Under Reconstruction

The Rivers State Government has dismissed claims that it denied the Yakubu Gowon Stadium, Elekahia, for a Renewed Hope Ambassadors rally, describing the allegation as false, politically motivated and capable of stirring unnecessary tension.

The state government said the decision had nothing to do with politics but was purely based on safety concerns, as the stadium is currently undergoing extensive reconstruction and unfit for public gatherings.

Clarifying the issue, the Coordinating Commissioner for Sports, who also doubles as the Attorney-General and Commissioner for Justice, Barrister Chris Green, said no formal application was ever submitted for the use of the facility.

Speaking while conducting journalists on a tour of the stadium complex last Friday, Green challenged those making the allegation to present evidence of any rejected application, stressing that the facility is presently a high-risk construction site.

“The Yakubu Gowon Stadium is a work zone. There is ongoing construction, heavy-duty equipment and sensitive installations everywhere. I have not received any application, and if anyone claims otherwise, let them show the proof,” he said.

Green explained that the reconstruction, being handled by Monimichelie Sports Construction Company, is aimed at upgrading the facility to meet FIFA and World Athletics standards.

He noted that more than 40,000 pipes are buried beneath the main pitch alone, making the surface extremely fragile and unsafe for crowd activities.

He said it would be unreasonable for anyone to seek to use the stadium under such conditions, adding that the state government has continued to make alternative venues available for political and public events.

“If the intention was to stop any rally, why are other government facilities like the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium and the Captain Elechi Amadi Polytechnic open and available? We do not stop people from using public facilities,” he said.

Technical experts on site also corroborated the safety concerns.

An engineer with the construction firm, Michael Ebitenye, said the project was about 55 per cent completed and currently at a delicate mechanical stage.

He warned that the hydrological systems and geotextile layers being installed could suffer irreversible damage from human traffic, noting that the site’s insurance policy strictly prohibits public access until the project is completed and officially handed over.

“We are at a stage where the mechanical and hydrological components are highly vulnerable. Any heavy movement on the pitch can destroy the entire drainage network of this FIFA-standard facility. It is not safe for public use,” Ebitenye said.

He stressed that the restriction had nothing to do with politics but was strictly about public safety and protecting critical infrastructure.

Also speaking, the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Information and Communications, Dr Honour Sirawoo, reaffirmed the state government’s commitment to unity, peace and development.

Sirawoo said that the Captain Elechi Amadi Polytechnic, a government-owned facility, remains readily available for use, and urged political actors to exercise restraint and avoid provocative claims.

“We have no reason to stop anyone with genuine intentions for the state and for the President. Rivers State is too important for needless political drama,” he said.

He disclosed that checks across relevant government offices, including the Office of the Secretary to the State Government and other key ministries, confirmed that no application for the use of the Yakubu Gowon Stadium was received.

“There is no letter. It is not enough to make allegations without evidence, especially when such statements can harm the image and cohesion of the state,” Sirawoo added.

The Permanent Secretary assured that any government facility properly requested for events that promote peace, development and the interest of Rivers State would always be approved, stressing that the administration of Governor Siminalayi Fubara remains focused on delivering dividends of governance and maintaining a peaceful environment in the State.