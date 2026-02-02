Rivers Targets Economic Growth, Jobs Through Investor-Friendly Policies

Rivers State Governor, Sir Siminalayi Fubara, said his administration has concluded plans to stimulate economic growth and reduce unemployment by creating a business-friendly environment that attracts both local and foreign investments.

Fubara gave the assurance at a one-day seminar on Ease of Doing Business, organised by the Rivers State Entrepreneurs and Investors Forum (REIF) in Port Harcourt, recently.

The governor, represented at the event by his deputy, Prof. Ngozi Odu, said sustainable economic transformation can only be achieved through deliberate collaboration among government, the private sector, investors and civil society.

He said the role of government remains that of a facilitator — providing peace, security, transparent regulations, infrastructure and policies that encourage innovation and enterprise.

Fubara described the theme of the seminar, “Ease of Doing Business: The Role of Government,” as timely, noting that economic growth and sustainable development thrive where policies are stable, institutions are responsive and governments consciously support private enterprise.

He stressed that a vibrant private sector is the engine of job creation, wealth generation and social stability, adding that forums such as REIF are critical in shaping practical solutions and strengthening dialogue between government and investors.

“The outcomes of today’s deliberations will contribute meaningfully to our collective objective of repositioning Rivers State as a preferred destination for business and investment,” he said.

Delivering the keynote address, Managing Director of the Nigeria Export-Import Bank (NEXIM), Abubakar Bello, identified overdependence on oil, infrastructure gaps and inadequate power supply as major constraints to ease of doing business in Nigeria.

He commended the Rivers State Government and REIF for convening the seminar.

In his remarks, President of the Rivers Entrepreneurs and Investors Forum, Ibifiri Bobmanuel, said the strength of any economy lies in its private sector.

He explained that the seminar was designed to reset mindsets and highlight the vast economic opportunities in Rivers State.

Bobmanuel urged political leaders and stakeholders to embrace unity and collaboration, warning that divisiveness could undermine the state’s economic prospects.

By: King Onunwor