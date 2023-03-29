Customs Rakes In N54.9bn In 3 Months …Seizes Containers Worth N94.6

The Nigeria Customs Service (NCS), Area 2 Command in Onne, Rivers State said it generated the sum of N54, 992, 123, 687.15 billion revenue from January to March, 2023.

The Command Controller, Comptroller Baba Imam, who disclosed this yesterday, while speaking to newsmen in Onne, Eleme Local Government Area of Rivers, said the sum was out of the N336bn revenue target for the year 2023.

He said an increase of N1, 132, 925, 556.82 billion was recorded from the revenue, compared to what was realised in 2022.

The Command Controller further disclosed that the Command recorded several seizures, which, he said, reflected its commitment to facilitating only legitimate trade in line with the provision of extant laws.

According to him, the command seized 24 containers laden with refined vegetable oil, comprising a total of 28,860 gallons of 25 and 10 litres of La-Jonic vegetable oil with a duty paid value of N833, 172, 538.42 and two containers laden with 1,165 cartons of Analgin injection and fireworks.

The Comptroller put the duty paid value of the two containers at N94, 652,168.39 million, saying one 20ft. of machete was detained on documentation grounds pending provision of end of user certificate.

“In revenue generation, the command was given a target of N336 billion as revenue target for 2023.

“As of today, the Command has generated a total revenue of N54, 992,123, 687.15 billion which transits to 16.3 per cent of the target. When compared to the same period last year, the Command has an increase in revenue of N1,132, 925, 556.82bn.

“This figure was realized in spite of not having vessels berth in Onne Port for some time due to the election atmosphere.

“We look forward to a continuous rise in revenue generation in the coming months as we expect vessels to berth on our coastline within the next few weeks”, Imam siad.

On anti-smuggling activities, within the past few weeks since he assumed office, he said there has been a harvest of seizures justifying their committed resolve to facilitate only legitimate trade in line with the provision of extant laws.

“This is made visible with the display of a total number which comprises 26 seized containers and one detained container for violation or contraventions of various customs laws and breach of procedures as provided under the revised import prohibition guidelines Schedule 3 Article 4 of the Common External Tariff 2022-2026 as well as Section 46 paragraph (b), (d), (e), (f) and 169 of Customs and Excise Management.

“Twenty four containers laden with refined vegetable oil comprising a total of 24,860 gallons of 25 and 10 litres of La-Jonic vegetable oil. Also seized were other two containers laden with 1,165 cartons of Analgin injection and fireworks with other items”, he said.

He explained that the seizures were made purely with intelligence gathered and 100 percent physical examination, saying investigation was ongoing through its legal and intelligent unit with a view to apprehending the culprits and making them face the law.

Imam also warned that the NCS under his watch will take punitive measures against importers and agents who exhibit any defiant behaviour by not operating in accordance with extant laws of the land.