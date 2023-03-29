Banks Credit To Govt Hits N28.43trn

The National Directorate of Employment (NDE) has commenced a five-day Women Employment Branch (WEB) empowerment training for 20 selected women in bag and shoe making in Nasarawa State.

The State NDE Coordinator, Mr Chris Bamsida, said this at the opening of the training orientation ceremony in Lafia on Monday.

Bamsida described the scheme as the emergent and trending trade among women across the federation.

“Today marks a turning point in the aspirations of the beneficiaries as they will be trained in the skills of making various categories of shoes and palm slippers for both male and female, and bags such as laptop bags, school bags, back pack, food warmer bag and handbags.

“The training will last for five days, from Monday 27th to 31st March, 2023, from 9 a.m to 3 p.m daily”, he said.

According to him, the scheme is targeted at unemployed women who have vested interest in the skills.

“The scheme is designed to achieve the following objectives: to train beneficiaries in emergent and trending skills in the art of shoe and bag making; reduce their dependency on other people, thereby reducing poverty; and raising income generation and redistribution among the people.

“It will also mprove the living standard of the beneficiaries and their families”, he said.

Bamsida stated that professionals were engaged to impact the best knowledge to the beneficiaries during the exercise.

He urged the beneficiaries to abide by the rules and regulations guiding the training by exhibiting high level of commitment and discipline to ensure that the goals of the training are achieved.

The State Coordinator warned against truancy, adding, “I expect to see you as future trainers of these skills at the end of the training.

“This will not only enable you to provide jobs for others, but will enhance your contributions toward improving the standard of living in our homes and the society at large”, he said.

Bamsida also disclosed that the directorate in collaboration with National Drug Lew Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) would sensitise the beneficiaries on the effects and dangers of drug abuse during the training.

He called on the State Government, individuals and NGOs to key in and collaborate with the directorate to eliminate the “monster” called “unemployment and poverty” in the state.

Bamsida thanked the Governor of the State, Abdullahi Sule, for creating an enabling environment for the directorate to achieve its objectives in the state.

The Head of Department, Small Scale Enterprises (SSE), NDE, Abuja, Ms Chikodi IKe, also commended the Director General for initiating different programmes in tackling unemployment in the country.

Ike, who was represented by Mr Umar Aliyu, a staff from NDE headquarters, Abuja, urged the beneficiaries to use the knowledge they will gain to contribute positively to the development of the society.

Responding on behalf of the beneficiaries, Mrs Maryam Yahaya, thanked NDE for the gesture and promised to take the training seriously.