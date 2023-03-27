S’Eagles: Iwobi Begs, Promises Fightback

Alex Iwobi has begged Nigerian fans for support after Super Eagles’ shock defeat against Guinea Bissau on Saturday.

A 29th-minute strike by Troyes attacker Mama Balde was enough to silence thousands who had flocked to Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja to cheer the Super Eagles.

The loss relegated Nigeria to the second position in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier, with Djurtus going top of Group A with seven points, one more than their rivals.

Everton midfielder Iwobi has now begged for support from the fans who are still hurting after missing out on the World Cup, and who Victor Osimhen vowed to win their hearts back.

“First and foremost, as players and staff, we know we have to react to this result,” Iwobi told the media.

“All we can do is to improve and to all the fans, all I can say is that they should stick by us and support us because we give 100% not just for ourselves, but also for our nation.

“Next time we are going to do our best and make the country proud. We know we are privileged to wear the shirt, there are a lot of people who want to be in this position.”

The former Arsenal attacker further denies pressure led to their shock loss.

“I don’t think we played under pressure. Like the coach said, they scored with the only chance they created in the game. There is always pressure at this level we can handle it,” he added.

Nigeria have won none of their last four matches in all competitions, conceding nine goals and scoring just once in the process.

Saturday’s loss is a concern for Peseiro, considering the depth he has in all the departments, starting from the defence all the way to attack.

Nigeria will now hope to turn the table against Guinea Bissau away today and hope Sierra Leone drop points against Sao Tome & Principe, for them to qualify for the finals with two games to spare.

Peseiro has to rectify the mistakes seen on Saturday ahead of their game against the same opponent today.