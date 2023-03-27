Sports
S’Eagles: Iwobi Begs, Promises Fightback
Alex Iwobi has begged Nigerian fans for support after Super Eagles’ shock defeat against Guinea Bissau on Saturday.
A 29th-minute strike by Troyes attacker Mama Balde was enough to silence thousands who had flocked to Moshood Abiola Stadium in Abuja to cheer the Super Eagles.
The loss relegated Nigeria to the second position in the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations qualifier, with Djurtus going top of Group A with seven points, one more than their rivals.
Everton midfielder Iwobi has now begged for support from the fans who are still hurting after missing out on the World Cup, and who Victor Osimhen vowed to win their hearts back.
“First and foremost, as players and staff, we know we have to react to this result,” Iwobi told the media.
“All we can do is to improve and to all the fans, all I can say is that they should stick by us and support us because we give 100% not just for ourselves, but also for our nation.
“Next time we are going to do our best and make the country proud. We know we are privileged to wear the shirt, there are a lot of people who want to be in this position.”
The former Arsenal attacker further denies pressure led to their shock loss.
“I don’t think we played under pressure. Like the coach said, they scored with the only chance they created in the game. There is always pressure at this level we can handle it,” he added.
Nigeria have won none of their last four matches in all competitions, conceding nine goals and scoring just once in the process.
Saturday’s loss is a concern for Peseiro, considering the depth he has in all the departments, starting from the defence all the way to attack.
Nigeria will now hope to turn the table against Guinea Bissau away today and hope Sierra Leone drop points against Sao Tome & Principe, for them to qualify for the finals with two games to spare.
Peseiro has to rectify the mistakes seen on Saturday ahead of their game against the same opponent today.
Sports
2022 NPFL: Nasarawa United Unveils New Players
Nasarawa United Football Club, Lafia, has unveiled eight new players for the remainder of the 2022/23 league calendar
The newly acquired players comprise one goalkeeper, four defenders and three attackers.
A release signed by the Media Officer of the Club, Eche Amos and made available to Tidesports yesterday, said Goalkeeper, Mohammed Galadima and central defender, Victor Collins both returned to the club after spells at Wikki Tourists FC of Bauchi and Amanat Baghdad FC of Iraq, respectively.
Right full-backs, Samson Vandi Drambi and Nelson Abiam joined from 2nd division side, EFCC FC of Abuja, while Nelson Abiam joined from premier league side Wikki Tourists FC, Bauchi. Full-back, Aminu Yusuf joined from neighbouring Lobi Stars FC, Makurdi.
The trio of centre forwards, Kazeem Abdulrafiu, Isaac James Ogiri and Kolawole Daniel inked the contract papers from Ruqayya Football Academy of Kaduna, ABS FC of Ilorin, and Gombe United FC, Gombe, in that order.
The unveiling ceremony took place last Wednesday in Lafia.
Each of the players is expected to bring his wealth of experience to bear as the Solid Miners prepare to overturn their current position on the league standings.
In another development, Nasarawa United yesterday defeated border neighbours, Lobi Stars FC of Makurdi, in an explosive friendly game decided at the Sports Complex of Federal University, Lafia, to fine-tune both teams ahead of the resumption of the second phase of the 2022/23 Nigeria Premier Football League.
Sports
Corruption, Bane of Nigeria Football Dev – Peterside
If not for the high level of corruption in Nigeria football administration, the country would have produced lots of football stars, former Super Eagles goalkeeper Idah Peterside said.
According to him, the country has a bunch of good and talented players like Victor Osimhem, but because of corrupt administration, many young players were deprived to get national call up.
Idah made the assertion last Wednesday in an interview with sports journalists shortly after Rivers United FC defeated Rangers FC 1-0 in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium in Port Harcourt.
He revealed that he will come back to Nigeria with the view to promote and develop football, following the experiences gained outside the country.
“If I was elected as the President of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) a lot of things would have changed in the football administration.
“ I have come back to Nigeria, Port Harcourt, my base with all the experiences I had gained around the world to see how one can be involved in the development of the game.
“ Football is my game, I have sacrificed a lot for the development of the game” Idah said.
He congratulates Osimhen for his impressive performances in the Italian League, adding that what he expected Osimhen to do was to win World best or Africa footballer of the year.
By: Kiadum Edookor
Sports
MFN Lauds Rivers Governor- Elect …Wants Holistic Sports Dev
The Muaythai Federation of Nigeria (MFN) has hailed the emergence of Sir Siminialayi Fubara as Rivers State governor-elect and appealled to him to look into sports development holistically in his administration.
The Federation also used the forum to also congratulate him, over his landslide victory at the just concluded governorship elections in the State.
President of MFN, Comrade Paul Egonu, said this in an exclusive interview with Tidesports, yesterday shortly after he came back from Lagos on national assignment of the federation.
According to him, he has confidence that sporting activities will strive more in the next administration.
“We are appealing to the incoming Governor, Sir. Siminialayi Fubara to holistically develop sports in the State. We are aware that the present administration- led by Chief Nyesom Wike but there is need to do more.
‘The Federation and Rivers State Mauythai association join other good people of the State to congratulate Sir. Fubara for his landslide victory at the just concluded governorship elections.
“We are also aware that Governor Nyesom Wike, has invested in sports by building sports facilities in the State, but we urge the incoming Governor to surpass what he will meet on ground”, Comrade Egonu said.
He explained that investing and developing sports is a way of investing in youths because through sports many youths have become wealthy and responsible, besides it will also boost the economy of the State.
“Honestly, the benefits of sports development and promotion is enormous, through sports many people have become wealthy. It will also, to a large extend boost the economy of the State.
“Consequently, I appeal to the incoming Governor to set up a sports commission and appoint professionals. sports administrators to pilot its affairs”, he stated.
By: Tonye Orabere
