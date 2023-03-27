Reis Table Tennis Tourney To Serve Off, May 

Organisers of the annual Reis Table Tennis Tournament have increased the total prize money for the competition from N100,000 to N250,000, Tidesports source reports.

The increment will take effect from the second edition, which holds from May 24 to 27 in the Oba of Lagos Sports Hall, Eko Club, Surulere, Lagos,

Speaking at a press conference to herald the tournament, the founder and convener of tourney, Olaseni Reis, said the ultimate aim of the tournament is to build lives through sports.

He said table tennis players will compete in six categories the men and women category while in cadet category involving male and female, the veterans featuring 64 players and Eko Club presenting 32 players.

Over 400 players are expected to take part at this year’s edition as participants are expected nationwide.

Reis further disclosed that scholarship program will be set aside for outstanding players while the sum of two hundred thousand Naira (N250,000) and one hundred and fifty thousand (N150,000) been set aside for the overall winners in the male and female categories respectively.

“The tournament provides an avenue for grassroot to participate in sports thereby taking them off the streets.

“We will adopt 10 stars that emerge from this year’s competition. Two talents would also be sent to the academy and would be placed on scholarship,” Reis said.

“The veteran category is a way of giving back to those that have played the game in the past.

Highlighting the mission of the of the tournament, Abimbola Reis said their mission is to develop and promote healthy competition among young individuals while instilling positive values that will shape their future and make them assets to the development of the sport at the grassroots level.