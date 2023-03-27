Sports
Reis Table Tennis Tourney To Serve Off, May
Organisers of the annual Reis Table Tennis Tournament have increased the total prize money for the competition from N100,000 to N250,000, Tidesports source reports.
The increment will take effect from the second edition, which holds from May 24 to 27 in the Oba of Lagos Sports Hall, Eko Club, Surulere, Lagos,
Speaking at a press conference to herald the tournament, the founder and convener of tourney, Olaseni Reis, said the ultimate aim of the tournament is to build lives through sports.
He said table tennis players will compete in six categories the men and women category while in cadet category involving male and female, the veterans featuring 64 players and Eko Club presenting 32 players.
Over 400 players are expected to take part at this year’s edition as participants are expected nationwide.
Reis further disclosed that scholarship program will be set aside for outstanding players while the sum of two hundred thousand Naira (N250,000) and one hundred and fifty thousand (N150,000) been set aside for the overall winners in the male and female categories respectively.
“The tournament provides an avenue for grassroot to participate in sports thereby taking them off the streets.
“We will adopt 10 stars that emerge from this year’s competition. Two talents would also be sent to the academy and would be placed on scholarship,” Reis said.
“The veteran category is a way of giving back to those that have played the game in the past.
Highlighting the mission of the of the tournament, Abimbola Reis said their mission is to develop and promote healthy competition among young individuals while instilling positive values that will shape their future and make them assets to the development of the sport at the grassroots level.
Sports
2022 NPFL: Nasarawa United Unveils New Players
Nasarawa United Football Club, Lafia, has unveiled eight new players for the remainder of the 2022/23 league calendar
The newly acquired players comprise one goalkeeper, four defenders and three attackers.
A release signed by the Media Officer of the Club, Eche Amos and made available to Tidesports yesterday, said Goalkeeper, Mohammed Galadima and central defender, Victor Collins both returned to the club after spells at Wikki Tourists FC of Bauchi and Amanat Baghdad FC of Iraq, respectively.
Right full-backs, Samson Vandi Drambi and Nelson Abiam joined from 2nd division side, EFCC FC of Abuja, while Nelson Abiam joined from premier league side Wikki Tourists FC, Bauchi. Full-back, Aminu Yusuf joined from neighbouring Lobi Stars FC, Makurdi.
The trio of centre forwards, Kazeem Abdulrafiu, Isaac James Ogiri and Kolawole Daniel inked the contract papers from Ruqayya Football Academy of Kaduna, ABS FC of Ilorin, and Gombe United FC, Gombe, in that order.
The unveiling ceremony took place last Wednesday in Lafia.
Each of the players is expected to bring his wealth of experience to bear as the Solid Miners prepare to overturn their current position on the league standings.
In another development, Nasarawa United yesterday defeated border neighbours, Lobi Stars FC of Makurdi, in an explosive friendly game decided at the Sports Complex of Federal University, Lafia, to fine-tune both teams ahead of the resumption of the second phase of the 2022/23 Nigeria Premier Football League.
Sports
Corruption, Bane of Nigeria Football Dev – Peterside
If not for the high level of corruption in Nigeria football administration, the country would have produced lots of football stars, former Super Eagles goalkeeper Idah Peterside said.
According to him, the country has a bunch of good and talented players like Victor Osimhem, but because of corrupt administration, many young players were deprived to get national call up.
Idah made the assertion last Wednesday in an interview with sports journalists shortly after Rivers United FC defeated Rangers FC 1-0 in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium in Port Harcourt.
He revealed that he will come back to Nigeria with the view to promote and develop football, following the experiences gained outside the country.
“If I was elected as the President of Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) a lot of things would have changed in the football administration.
“ I have come back to Nigeria, Port Harcourt, my base with all the experiences I had gained around the world to see how one can be involved in the development of the game.
“ Football is my game, I have sacrificed a lot for the development of the game” Idah said.
He congratulates Osimhen for his impressive performances in the Italian League, adding that what he expected Osimhen to do was to win World best or Africa footballer of the year.
By: Kiadum Edookor
Sports
MFN Lauds Rivers Governor- Elect …Wants Holistic Sports Dev
The Muaythai Federation of Nigeria (MFN) has hailed the emergence of Sir Siminialayi Fubara as Rivers State governor-elect and appealled to him to look into sports development holistically in his administration.
The Federation also used the forum to also congratulate him, over his landslide victory at the just concluded governorship elections in the State.
President of MFN, Comrade Paul Egonu, said this in an exclusive interview with Tidesports, yesterday shortly after he came back from Lagos on national assignment of the federation.
According to him, he has confidence that sporting activities will strive more in the next administration.
“We are appealing to the incoming Governor, Sir. Siminialayi Fubara to holistically develop sports in the State. We are aware that the present administration- led by Chief Nyesom Wike but there is need to do more.
‘The Federation and Rivers State Mauythai association join other good people of the State to congratulate Sir. Fubara for his landslide victory at the just concluded governorship elections.
“We are also aware that Governor Nyesom Wike, has invested in sports by building sports facilities in the State, but we urge the incoming Governor to surpass what he will meet on ground”, Comrade Egonu said.
He explained that investing and developing sports is a way of investing in youths because through sports many youths have become wealthy and responsible, besides it will also boost the economy of the State.
“Honestly, the benefits of sports development and promotion is enormous, through sports many people have become wealthy. It will also, to a large extend boost the economy of the State.
“Consequently, I appeal to the incoming Governor to set up a sports commission and appoint professionals. sports administrators to pilot its affairs”, he stated.
By: Tonye Orabere
