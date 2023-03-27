Edo Releases New Dates For School Certificate Exams

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Governorship Screening Committee for Bayelsa State has screened and cleared Bayelsa State Governor, Senator Douye Diri, for the November 11, 2023 governorship election in the state.

The Tide learnt that the screening exercise took place at the party’s headquarters in Abuja.

Report states that Diri, who is the incumbent Governor of the oil-rich state, is the lone aspirant from the party that picked the PDP nomination and expression of interest forms for the November polls.

Chairman of the screening committee and Edo State Deputy Governor, Comrade Philip Shaibu, said the panel screened Governor Diri in line with guidelines of the party and as stipulated in the Electoral Law.

Shaibu said the Bayelsa helmsman met all the requirements of the party for the election.

“We have checked the documents of Governor Douye Diri and have also interviewed him. Having satisfied our question-and-answer process, we discovered that he is not only worthy to contest the election but also have no encumbrances as far as his documents are concerned.

“Regardless of the fact that he is the incumbent Governor, and having been a Senator of the Federal Republic, we still went through his documents page by page to ensure that there is nothing that is contrary to the Electoral Law.

“Having met all the conditions and in line with the process, you have been cleared by the committee. We wish you well in the forthcoming election in Bayelsa State.

“We know you have performed well as governor and by the grace of God, you will continue with the good work you have started after the election to make Bayelsa the state that Bayelsans dream to have”, the Committee said.

By: Ariwera Ibibo-Howells,

Yenagoa