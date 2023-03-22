The Different Types of Sports Bets Explained

Are you looking to get into sports betting? If so, then it’s important to understand the different types of bets available. Whether you’re a beginner or an experienced bettor, there are a variety of wagers that can be placed on sporting events. From point spreads and moneylines to parlays and props, this article will explain the different types of sports bets in detail. We’ll also provide some tips for how to maximize your chances of success with each type of wager. To help you navigate the world of sports betting, Bet Helper blog provides an overview of all betting sites in Kenya so that you can make informed decisions about your wagers. So if you’re ready to learn more about sports betting, read on!

Understanding Types of Bets:

Sports betting allows for many different kinds of wagers, each with their own strategies for success. To make sure you are choosing the right bet for your game or match, here are some of the main types of sports bets explained:

Point Spread Betting: Point spread betting is one of the most popular forms of sports wagering. In point spread betting, your goal is to guess how much one team will win or lose by in a given match up. This form of betting is done with a “spread” which is basically an amount that is added to or taken away from the final score of a team. For example, if Team A has -3 point spread and Team B has +3 point spread then if Team A wins by 5 points then they would still be considered winners according to the point spread bet because they won by 8 points (-3+5). It’s important to note that in this type of betting, there are no actual winners or losers — just point spreads!

Moneyline Betting: Moneyline betting is another way to bet on sports matches and games. Unlike point spread bets where you are thinking about how much a team will win or lose by, moneyline bets look at which team will actually win the game outright. Moneyline bets usually have quite large payout odds compared to other types of wagers since it’s only looking at who will win as opposed to guessing outcomes based on a wide range of factors like performance records and home field advantage.

Over/Under Betting: Over/under betting (also known as total bets) looks at how many total points will be scored in a game over its entirety — regardless of which team wins or loses. Bookmakers set lines representing their own prediction for how many points they expect there to be in each game and bettors must decide whether they think there will actually be more (over) or less (under) than what’s predicted. This type of wager can also include things like runs scored in baseball matches and baskets made during basketball games in addition to goals scored during soccer matches!

Parlay Betting: Parlay betting involves placing multiple smaller bets on one ticket with larger payouts if all selected teams/players win their respective matches. This type of bet differs from placing individual wagers on single events as parlay offers bigger potential rewards but with increased risk since all teams/players must win for you to receive any payout at all!

Proposition Betting: Proposition betting (or prop bets) involve placing wagers on outcomes related directly or indirectly with an event such as who scores first during a football match or who scores more points overall between two teams during a basketball game? These types of bets offer higher payouts due to the fact that bookmakers often don’t account for variables outside their control — meaning it makes it harder for them set accurate lines for these kinds betters!

In-Play Betting: In-play (or live) betting allows you to place wagers while watching an event in real time. This type of wager offers greater flexibility than other types since odds often change throughout the course futures course depending on what’s happening within the game itself — allowing savvy betters opportunity capitalize quickly changing scenarios over traditional pre-game wagers where odds tend stay fixed until after an event has already started taking place.

Future Wagers: Future wagers allow you place money down predicting outcomes that won’t take place until later dates such as who will win championship or league titles before they have even begun play yet! These types bets require lots patience as well research into teams’ performance histories before placing them — but offer large payouts if successful due predicted lower chances success compared more immediate forms sport gambling!

No matter what type of sports bet you prefer, there are a lot of options available for those looking to place wagers on their favorite teams or players. Point spread betting looks at how much a team will win by while moneyline bets look at which team will actually win the game outright. Over/under and parlay bets involve placing multiple smaller bets with larger payouts if all selected teams/players win while proposition and in-play (or live) betting offer greater flexibility than other types due to odds changing throughout the course of an event. Finally, future wagers allow you to predict outcomes that won’t take place until later dates such as who will win championship or league titles before they have even begun play yet! With so many different forms of sports gambling out there, everyone can find something that suits them best and increase their chances of making some extra cash!