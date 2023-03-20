News
Police Parade Kano Lawmaker Threatening To Burn INEC Office
The Kano State Police Command, on Sunday, arrested Isyaku Ali Danja, among others, from Gezawa Constituency, over allegations of leading a team of hoodlums to destroy a collation centre of the Independent National Electoral Commission at Gezawa Local Government Area of Kano State.
The Kano State Police Commissioner, Husaini Gummel, made the disclosure on Sunday, while parading about 161 suspects, arrested for various political crimes during the conduct of the just concluded Governorship and Houses of Assembly elections.
Also, the police boss explained that those paraded were accused of having allegedly snatched ballot boxes, disrupted elections, as well as engaging in violence, by wielding dangerous weapons and engaging in drug related crimes.
The CP thus assured that the suspects would be further investigated and accordingly prosecuted.
Gummel said, “As part of our activities in ensuring a peaceful conduct of the Governorship and House of Assembly election in the state, we are parading suspects arrested for various violations during the election.
“They were arrested for ballot box snatching, disruption of voting, wielding of dangerous weapons, while some were caught with drugs.
“Among those arrested is a member of the state House of Assembly Isyaku Ali Danja of Gezawa Constituency, who led a team of hoodlums and attempted to destroy the INEC collation centre in Gezawa.
“They are all going to be investigated and prosecuted accordingly,” he assured.
Furthermore, the police boss cautioned members of the general public to cooperate with the police in ensuring that they did not engage in wild celebration that may result in a breach of the law.
News
Polls: We’ve Done Well, IGP Praises Police
Inspector General of Police, Usman Alkali Baba, has said the Nigeria Police Force has done well in policing the governorship and State House of assembly elections held nationwide, last Saturday.
The IGP also stated that the Nigerian Police would investigate some of the infractions identified during the elections.
A statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, CSP Muyiwa Adejobi said the IGP made the disclosure when he patrolled and monitored the gubernatorial elections in Kafanchan, Kaduna, and Jos in Plateau State.
He said, “The patrol by road commenced. Saturday 18th March, 2023, as the concoy moved through Abuja, Bwaari, Jere, Kwoi, Kafanchan, Jos, and Kaduna.
“The IGP interfaced with senior officers of the NPF, military, and paramilitary at various points while on the patrol.
The FPRO quoted the IGP saying, “We believe we have done well in policing the electoral process, while we promise to investigate some of the infractions identified during the polls”.
News
Continue To Do Right Thing, Banigo Tells INEC
Rivers State Deputy Governor and Senator-Elect of Rivers West Senatorial District, Dr. Ipalibo Harry Banigo, has encouraged the National Electoral Commission (INEC) to continue to do the right thing.
Banigo stated this shortly after casting her vote at Ward 14 Unit 10 in Obuama, Degema Local Government Area.
According to the deputy governor, the Election could not hold yesterday because INEC had insufficient materials, noting that the Obuama people were peaceful and ready to exercise their franchise today.
“Unfortunately yesterday (Saturday) the electoral materials were insufficient and my people, the Obuama people are always peaceful, we quietly waited because we want to exercise our franchise.
“Today (Sunday), we are here you can see the turnout is still great and voting is going on peacefully, so I want to encourage INEC to continue to do the right thing and encourage everybody to continue to stay peaceful”, she said.
News
Chinese Firm To Launch Robot Taxis
Chinese tech company Baidu has announced that it can now operate robotaxis in a part of the capital city of Beijing with no human staff or driver inside.
According to CNBC, the move eliminates the labor cost for operating self-driving taxis — up to the permitted number of cars.
The government approval initially covers 10 vehicles in the Beijing suburb of Yizhuang, which is home to many corporations such as JD.com.
The suburb is the primary site of Baidu’s robotaxi public road testing and operation in Beijing city. In November 2021, local authorities allowed Baidu and rival robotaxi operator Pony.ai to charge fares for rides.
Public transport users can book heavily subsidized robotaxi rides through the companies’ apps.
Since the third quarter, Baidu claimed that in major Chinese cities, its self-driving taxis complete an average of more than 15 rides per vehicle per day — on par with traditional ride-hailing services
Baidu said in August it received approval to operate a handful of driverless and staff-less robotaxis in suburbs of major Chinese cities like Wuhan and Chongqing.
In the U.S., laws for testing robotaxis and charging riders also vary by city and state. Alphabet’s Waymo and General Motors’ subsidiary Cruise have operated public robotaxi services in the U.S. with no human staff inside.
Baidu shares briefly soared by more than 15 per cent during Hong Kong trading on Friday.
The stock closed at eight-week lows Thursday after the company revealed its artificial intelligence-powered Ernie bot, a Chinese-language rival to ChatGPT. CEO Robin Li said the company’s Ernie bot was not perfect, and emphasized the need to improve the product.
Trending
-
Nation3 days ago
Train-Bus Accident: 66 Patients Out Of Hospital
-
News3 days ago
IGP Orders Movement Restriction On Election Day
-
News57 mins ago
NDLEA Intercepts Cannabis Concealed In Dried Onions At Lagos Airport
-
Rivers3 days ago
Guber Polls: Group Cautions Against Conducts Capable Of Threatening Peace In ASALGA
-
Politics3 days ago
DSS Alleges Plot To Destabilise Kano Over March 18 Elections
-
Business35 mins ago
Stakeholders Rally For Africa’s Energy Dev
-
Sports3 days ago
IMC Gives Mid-Season Report On NPFL
-
News3 days ago
NPC Expresses Worries Over Election Violence, Intimidation