Aviation Minister Hails NiMET Over MoU With India

Minister of Aviation, HadiSirika says he is happy with the memorandum of understanding signed between the Indian high Commission and the Nigerian metrological Agency (NIMET) during a Bilateral meeting at the WMO Executive Council Session in Geneva, Switzerland.

Present at the signing was Professor Masur Bako Matazu amd his counterpart from Indian Met Services.

Sirika has attributed incredible growth at the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet) to a strong synergy between the political class and experts which has produced focused and right leadership to steer the ship.

This is just as he has encouraged NiMet in pursuing Public Private Engagement (PPE) to enable the agency get required funding as government financing is never enough.

Sirika made these known in an address during the 76th Session of the WMO Executive Council at the WMO headquarters, Geneva, Switzerland where NiMet and India Meteorological Service signed a Memorandum of Understanding.

The Minister said, “One practice that has enabled Meteorological development in Nigeria is the strong synergy and support between the Political Class (which I represent) and the Expert (represented by Prof. Matazu).

“We strive to ensure we have the right leadership at the helm of affairs of the Nigerian Meteorological Agency (NiMet), and the Agency under the leadership of Mansur Matazu, has also demonstrated commitment to excellence by judicious utilisation of resources, broad stakeholders’ engagements, and result-oriented goals with clearly detailed regular reporting.

“ I call on the WMO to intensify effort in encouraging cooperation among Members and assist in bridging the existing gap between the Political Class and the Experts on the field.He added that NiMet has grown in size, visibility and relevance, not only in Nigeria but in the region and indeed globally and has not only continued to spin out new products but also intensify collaborative efforts with the region has contributed to Meteorological growth in the continent.

He stated, “NiMet forecasts provide a basis for the Annual Flood Outlook and Disaster Preparedness in Nigeria by both Nigeria Hydrological Services Agency and National Emergency Management Agency (who are both in two separate Ministries of Governments).

On NiMet’s collaboration with other nations he said,”The Agency has provided interventions in Liberia, Sierra Leone, The Gambia, and Malawi in terms of Capacity Building. Technical Assistance, Quality Management Systems and Competency framework.

We have successfully hosted, provided leadership, and participated in Regional Climate Outlook Forums. “Nigeria was recently part of and led the Country Hydromet Diagnostic (CHD) in Liberia and Sierra Leone, we hosted a Study Visit by both National Meteorological Services of Republic of Niger and The Gambia, we provided hosting support for the WMO HydroSOS initiative and earnestly working to take the initiative to the implementation phase, and just on Tuesday, we are part of the SOFF Initiative as well.

According to him, these advancements are signs that the country can get it right with strong commitment and political support in its National Meteorological and Hydrological Services (NMHSs).