Why I Ordered Arrest Of Federal Lawmaker – Bauchi CP

The Bauchi State Police Commissioner, Aminu Alhassan has explained why he ordered the arrest of 45-year-old APC member representing Bauchi Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Yakubu Shehu, popularly known as ‘Wowo’.

The CP said he ordered the lawmaker’s arrest because he was wanted for criminal con-spiracy, disturbance of public peace and culpable homicide, adding that the lawmaker is not immune to arrest based on criminal allegations levelled against him.

The State Police Commis-sioner who was reacting to the allegation made by the immediate past Speaker of the House of Representa-tives, Yakubu Dogara, that the police did not follow due process in ordering his ar-rest, said that the police is not partisan when it comes to issues of activities of political parties, stressing that the police in the state is not supporting any candidate of any political party to win the gubernatorial election.

The Police Commissioner said that he has no preferred gubernatorial candidate of the three main political parties contesting the governorship seat, adding that he is a friend to all of them.

CP Alhassan said that following the violence that erupted at the governor’s hometown at Duguri village in Alkaleri Local Government Area that left one person dead with 15 others injured, the police in the state com-menced investigation into the incident because four prominent politicians were indicted in the matter.

“In all fairness to everybody, a day after the incident that happened late in the evening, before the death of one of the victims of the shooting, I was more or less in touch with those in the APC. Their complaint was that some persons were gathering elsewhere in Bauchi State to attack them. I repelled it by sending po-licemen to escort them to wherever they were going to.

“When we heard that somebody died and all ac-cusing fingers were point-ing at four prominent per-sons in that group, we had to start looking for them. Honestly, one of the fastest ways of getting any informa-tion is to first talk to the stakeholders. I told the APC that I will need at least two major stakeholders in the state and they assured me that they were coming.

“Late in the evening, I had to contact them through my phone, even sent a message to them that these are the people I needed because allegations were going on, I even sent pictures of allega-tions being made from left and right and we, the police, we cannot rely on allegation without clearing it”, CP Alhassan said.