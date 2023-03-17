Politics
Why I Ordered Arrest Of Federal Lawmaker – Bauchi CP
The Bauchi State Police Commissioner, Aminu Alhassan has explained why he ordered the arrest of 45-year-old APC member representing Bauchi Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives, Yakubu Shehu, popularly known as ‘Wowo’.
The CP said he ordered the lawmaker’s arrest because he was wanted for criminal con-spiracy, disturbance of public peace and culpable homicide, adding that the lawmaker is not immune to arrest based on criminal allegations levelled against him.
The State Police Commis-sioner who was reacting to the allegation made by the immediate past Speaker of the House of Representa-tives, Yakubu Dogara, that the police did not follow due process in ordering his ar-rest, said that the police is not partisan when it comes to issues of activities of political parties, stressing that the police in the state is not supporting any candidate of any political party to win the gubernatorial election.
The Police Commissioner said that he has no preferred gubernatorial candidate of the three main political parties contesting the governorship seat, adding that he is a friend to all of them.
CP Alhassan said that following the violence that erupted at the governor’s hometown at Duguri village in Alkaleri Local Government Area that left one person dead with 15 others injured, the police in the state com-menced investigation into the incident because four prominent politicians were indicted in the matter.
“In all fairness to everybody, a day after the incident that happened late in the evening, before the death of one of the victims of the shooting, I was more or less in touch with those in the APC. Their complaint was that some persons were gathering elsewhere in Bauchi State to attack them. I repelled it by sending po-licemen to escort them to wherever they were going to.
“When we heard that somebody died and all ac-cusing fingers were point-ing at four prominent per-sons in that group, we had to start looking for them. Honestly, one of the fastest ways of getting any informa-tion is to first talk to the stakeholders. I told the APC that I will need at least two major stakeholders in the state and they assured me that they were coming.
“Late in the evening, I had to contact them through my phone, even sent a message to them that these are the people I needed because allegations were going on, I even sent pictures of allega-tions being made from left and right and we, the police, we cannot rely on allegation without clearing it”, CP Alhassan said.
Politics
… Vote Buyers Attack EFCC Operatives In Kaduna
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says its operatives were attacked in Kaduna on Saturday during the governorship and state houses of assembly elections held across the country.
In a statement on Saturday by Wilson Uwujaren, EFCC spokesperson, the commission said the operatives came under attack at School Road in Unguwan Rimi, Kaduna, while attempting to arrest a suspected vote buyer identified as Kabiru Musa.
Uwujaren said the suspect was seen in a video inducing voters by using his phone to transfer money into their accounts after they cast their votes.
“Immediately he was accosted by the operatives, Musa became unruly and screamed to attract the attention of his syndicate members, who descended on the operatives, using all manner of weapons that left some of them injured. It took great restraints for the operatives to ignore the unprovoked attack but insisted on arresting the suspect,” the statement reads.
“As the team drove away with the suspect, their vehicle was pelted with stones and other dangerous objects that damaged the windshield and three operatives suffered varying degrees of injuries in the process.
“The injured operatives are currently receiving medical attention at the Medical Centre of the Kaduna Zonal Command, while the suspect is in custody, pending conclusion of the investigation.
“It will be recalled that EFCC teams were similarly attacked during the presidential and national assembly elections, leaving some of its vehicles badly damaged.”
Reacting to the incident, Abdulrasheed Bawa, EFCC chairperson, commended the operatives for exercising restraint under extreme provocation.
He, however, appealed to the public to desist from attacking officers of the commission as it would no longer be tolerated.
Politics
Gov’ship/State Assembly Polls: EFCC Arrests 65 Suspects Over Vote Buying
The Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) says its operatives arrested 65 persons across the country over alleged voter inducement.
EFCC spokesperson, Wilson Uwujaren, announced the development on Saturday in a statement on the commission’s monitoring activities of the governorship and state houses of assembly elections across the country.
He said 20 of the suspects were arrested in Kwara, while 13 suspects were arrested in Kaduna state.
He added that 12 suspects were arrested in Rivers; four each in Akwa Ibom and Cross River, while others were apprehended in Gombe, Sokoto, Kebbi, and Niger states.
“Those arrested in Kaduna State were 10 males and three females. They were apprehended by EFCC operatives either working on intelligence reports or were chanced upon during monitoring,” the statement read.
“A suspect allegedly involved in vote buying was nabbed at School Road, Unguwan Rimi in Kaduna. The suspect, who initially resisted arrest, is however in custody pending the conclusion of investigation.
“Also in Kaduna, a team arrested a suspect with voter coupons, which he confessed would be used to trace and pay those who voted for his party”, the statement added.
The EFCC also said its team monitoring voting around Local Education Authority School, Kabala Doki in Kaduna, arrested two suspects for vote buying, while the sum of N67,500, a list containing names of voters and bank account details were recovered from the suspects.
“Some of the items recovered from the suspects were voter cards, monies, lists containing names and account details of voters, and telephone recharge cards,” he added.
Politics
Alleged Party Name Omission, NNPP Candidate Threatens Suit Against INEC
Olufemi Ajadi, the governorship candidate of the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) in Ogun State, says the party will sue the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) over the “omission of the party’s name from ballot papers”.
Ajadi spoke with journalists on Saturday after casting his vote at Ofada, Obafemi Owode LGA of Ogun state.
The NNPP candidate said he was “disappointed” over the conduct of the governorship and house of assembly elections in the state.
Ajadi said the party had earlier written a letter to INEC to ensure the inclusion of his party’s name on the ballot paper, instead of only the logo.
“As you can see, we cannot see security everywhere. In my polling unit, where I cast my vote, the APC gathered hoodlums to attack me,” he said.
“I’m so disappointed in this country. I’m so disappointed about the leaders that we have. People can’t move around freely to the extent that they were dragging guns with my security. Can you imagine? No, this is not an election.
“On the ballot paper, I can’t see my party, the NNPP. After writing to INEC, to make amendment before the election and today is an election, we can’t find the name, only the logo.
“By the grace of God, we are going to court to challenge INEC on reasons why they failed to put our name on the ballot paper. I’m disappointed in INEC”, he lamented.
When The Tide source checked the list of political parties on INEC website, it was observed that the name of the party was not inscribed on the party’s logo.
