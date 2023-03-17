NYSC Boss Charges Corps Members On Free, Fair Elections

Ahead the Governorship and State House of Assembly Elections, Corps Members across the nation have been charged to partner with well meaning Nigerians and stakeholders to ensure a free, fair and credible elections.

The Corps members who are adhoc staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), were expected to play the roles of enthroning quality leadership and good governance in the next dispensation.

The Director-General, National Youth Service Corps(NYSC), Brig. Gen. Yushau Dogara Ahmed, gave the charge in his remarks at a session with corps members, recently.

Represented by the Rivers State Coordinator of the scheme, George Mfongang, Ahmed noted that one of the core mandates of the corps members was to contribute to the progress and development of the nation.

This, he said, would be achieved through their active participation particularly as adhoc staff in the elections.

Ahmed warned the corps members against meddling in local politics of their host communities, urging them to remain apolitical and neutral while maintaining high level discipline in the discharge of their duties and roles.

The NYSC helmsman who called on the corps members to exhibit the values of patriotism, hardwork, diligence and resilience before, during and after the elections said “you must always be guided by your Oath of Allegiance and the provisions of the NYSC Act and By-laws”.

Ahmed further assured the corps members that the scheme’s management was in constant liaison with security agencies and other critical stakeholders to ensure their safety not only during the elections but at all times while also fulfilling their other essential needs in the service year.

By: Lady Godknows Ogbulu