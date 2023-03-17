2023 Guber Polls: Group Warns Against Violence

The immediate past secretary of the Trade Union Congress (TUC) in Rivers State, Engr Fortune Obi, has called on the new leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) to make the pursuit of workers’ welfare as top-most priority in the scheme of things.

Obi made the call in Port Harcourt at the weekend while speaking with journalists.

He congratulated the Comrade Alex Ikechi Agwanwo-led NLC leadership, and urged them to restore the lost confidence by workers in the state, occasioned by the long impasse between the state government and the Beatrice Itubo-led leadership.

He called on the state NLC to ensure that the huge arrears of promotion, incremental credits and accruing benefits owed by the state government were addressed as quickly as possible.

He said workers in the state place high expectations on the present leadership, and urged them to reciprocate the gesture by working tirelessly to win the hearts of the entire labour movement, especially the state civil service.

“The workers are very anxious to see you deliver on your mandate. For too long, they have suffered social injustice as a result of disagreements between government and the former officers of the congress.

“Ensure you cherish the confidence reposed in you and other executives to restore the lost glory of labour in the state. Don’t be in loggerheads with the government at all times. Just ensure you consult widely before embarking on any action that may have severe consequences on the workers.

“Unionism is all about workers’ welfare and protection of their rights in the workplace. Try and work as a team. Do not see your election as a means to amass wealth and betray the confidence workers place in the leadership. So, you now have a burden to deliver to the people,” he stated.

The labour leader, however, called on members of the NLC to give the new leadership the needed support and cooperation to enable them succeed in their quest to bring back the lost glory of the Glass House as well as restore the dignity of the average worker in the state.

By: Akujobi Amadi