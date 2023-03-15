News
They Are Wearing Black, I’m Wearing White, Wike Mocks Atiku Again
The Governor of Rivers State, Chief Nyesom Wike, has again taken a swipe at the campaign team of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar, over their protest of the outcome of the February 25 poll.
Atiku came second in the keenly contested presidential election, polling 6,984,520 votes, while the winner, Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC) got 8,794,726 votes.
On Monday, the former Vice President led a “black uniform” protest to the national headquarters of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Abuja that also included the PDP National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu; and Atiku’s running mate, Ifeanyi Okowa.
Following INEC’s declaration of Tinubu as the President-elect penultimate Thursday, Atiku slammed the conduct of the elections, saying the umpire’s inability to upload results on the INEC Results Viewing Portal (IReV) is a “rape of democracy”.
But Wike mocked the PDP leaders while speaking at the commissioning of Igwuruta internal roads in the Ikwerre Local Government Area (LGA) of Rivers State.
“I won three of the Senate seats – three over three. Ask them, did they win three over three? You cannot win!”, the governor said.
“I told them; they said they would conspire against me. Those who said they’ll conspire against me are those wearing black. I am wearing white and they’re wearing black.”
Wike, who is a member of the G5, the group of five aggrieved PDP governors who abstained from campaigning for Atiku on the grounds that his candidacy allegedly violated the party’s constitution.
In the build-up to the presidential election, the rift between the G5 and the party’s national leadership proved irreconcilable.
Unequivocal about the presidential seat returning to the South, Governor Wike is widely believed to have spearheaded the APC’s unprecedented win in Rivers State.
He, however, denied being involved in any anti-party activity, saying he fought for the unity of the country.
He said the alleged anti-party actions were carried out “at the national level in PDP”.
Wike wondered what could be “more anti-party” than party members abandoning the provisions of their constitution that talk about zoning of elective and appointive offices.
“[Between] you that refused to obey the constitution of your party because of impunity, because you think you have the number, you refused to obey the provisions of the constitution of your party, and we that say Nigeria must be one, Nigeria must be united, Nigeria must work for our people, [and] let everybody have hope, who committed anti-party [activities]? They are the ones who committed anti-party [misconduct],” he said.
On the fallout of the election, Wike assured PDP supporters that the first phase of “the war” is over, adding that the second phase is about to begin.
“The second phase of the war: We must chase out the buccaneers and vampires. We are going to chase them out of the party and take our party and rebuild our party.
“These people left our party in 2014/2015. Our party lost. Again, they have come back, our party has lost again. They’ve destroyed our party.
“We’re going to chase them out of the party. They have no role to play for our party. I told them, agreement is agreement”, he said.
News
FG Records 12.98m Cyber Attacks During Presidential, NASS Polls
The Federal Government said a total of 12,988,978 attacks were recorded during the 2023 Presidential and National Assembly elections in Nigeria.
The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Pantami, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja, yesterday.
Pantami said that the attacks originated from both within and outside Nigeria, adding that threats to public websites and portals averaged around 1,550,000 daily.
He said the attacks skyrocketed to 6,997,277 on the Presidential and National Assembly elections day.
The minister said in the run-up to the 2023 general election, threat intelligence revealed an astronomical increase in cyber threats to Nigerian cyberspace.
“It is worth noting that in the run-up to the 2023 general election, threat intelligence revealed an astronomical increase in cyber threats to Nigerian cyberspace.
“Generally, threats to public websites and portals averaged around 1,550,000 daily. However, they skyrocketed to 6,997,277 on the elections days,” Pantami said.
He said a committee set up by his ministry to curtail the activities of cyber criminals during the elections started work on February 24 and ended work on February 28, 2023.
Pantami said: “During this period, a series of hacking attempts were recorded, including Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS), email and IPS attacks, SSH Login Attempts, Brute force Injection attempts, Path Traversal, Detection Evasion, and Forceful Browsing.
“It is worth noting that the centres successfully blocked these attacks and escalated them to the relevant institutions for appropriate action,” he said.
The Tide recalld that on February 24, 2023, the minister inaugurated the Ministerial Standing Committee on Advisory Role for the Protection of Nigerian Cyberspace and ICT Infrastructure.
News
20 Million Nigerians Live With Kidney Diseases -Expert
A renowned kidney disease expert, Professor Pedro Chioma, says over 20 million Nigerians are living with kidney diseases.
Prof Chioma says the figure cuts across both adult and teenage populations in the country.
He also said over 850 million persons suffer the disease globally with the ratio of 11 to 13 percent in adult population.
Prof Chioma who works with Renal Unit, Department of Internal Medicine, University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital (UPTH), attributed the risk factors to hypertension, diabetes, infection, abuse of drugs and unusual life styles
He spoke to newsmen at the UPTH during the 2023 World Kidney Day celebration with its Theme, ‘Kidney Health for All, Preparing for the unexpected, Supporting the Vulnerable’.
Prof Chioma who double as a lecturer in the Faculty of Clinical Science College, UNIPORT, noted that the disease would keep increasing due to uncontrollable life styles, high intake of salt, consumption of herbal medicines amongst Nigerians
He described UPTH as one of the major centre for the treatment and management of kidney diseases, and admonished youths to embrace health education as panacea in curbing the disease
Kidney, he said, is key to human as it regulates the body system, regulates water levels and takes away waste from the body.
On the management of the disease, Prof Chioma advised Nigerians to desist from high intake of salts, use of herbal medications, check blood sugar levels and embrace periodic health education.
He outlined some of the hospital challenges in managing the disease as manpower, cost of care of patient and the need for constant power supply to the hospital.
By: Chinedu Wosu
News
March 18: New Poll Projects Fubara As Next Rivers Gov
A new opinion poll in Rivers State conducted by ANAP Foundation has projected possible outcome of the Rivers State governorship election now rescheduled for March 18.
The poll was conducted in collaboration with NOI Polls Ltd for Rivers State, and concluded in February before the February 25 Presidential and National Assembly elections.
The President, ANAP Foundation, Mr Atedo Peterside, said in a statement in Abuja last Wednesday, that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Sir Siminialayi Fubara “is the most likely candidate to succeed Governor Nyesom Wike”.
He said the results showed a significant lead for Fubara with 20 per cent of voters proposing to vote for him, if the governorship elections were to be conducted today.
The results showed 11 per cent proposed to vote for Sen. Magnus Abe of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) who fell in second place, while Arc Tonye Cole of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate came third with 10 per cent.
He said that Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs of the Accord Party came fourth with six per cent of voters proposing to vote for him.
Peterside said Fubara’s nine per cent point lead at this stage was significant but not sufficient to separate him from a pack of candidates scoring 11 per cent, 10 per cent, six per cent, among others.
He described it as a severely fragmented race, adding that undecided voters and those who preferred not to reveal their preferred candidates added up to a whopping 24 per cent.
According to him, this is likely due to the fact that the PDP was the most popular political party in the state and the current governor was a member of the party.
“As such, the PDP is likely to maintain its hold on the state, and Fubara is the most likely candidate to win the governorship race,” he said.
He said the primary objective of the poll was to gauge the opinions of voters in the state on the likely pattern of voting in the governorship election.
Peterside said that it also determined the key issues that would influence their voting decision.
Trending
-
News2 days ago
Foreign Airlines’ Trapped Funds Hit $743m
-
News2 days ago
PDP’s Dumping Of Zoning Arrangements Worst Form Of Anti-Party -Wike
-
Nation2 days ago
Priest Preaches Forgiveness For Improved Christian Life
-
Rivers2 days ago
Utilise Digital Space, UPWA Boss Tasks Women
-
Editorial2 days ago
Reinventing The Commonwealth
-
Featured2 days ago
NSCDC Impounds 150 Drums Of Petrol, Apprehends Two Suspects
-
News2 days ago
IWD: Banigo Felicitates With Rivers Women
-
Nation2 days ago
Cleric Advocates Unity, Cautions Nigerians Against Divisive Utterances