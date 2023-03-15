Business
Telcos Begin Harmonised Shortcodes Implementation
The Association of Licensed Telecoms Operators of Nigeria (ALTON) has commenced harmonisation of short codes across all networks.
This is in response to a regulatory modernisation initiative by the Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), aimed at implementing a streamlined process for common shortcodes across the industry,
It is done by making life easier for Nigerians through the memorisation of single codes, for various services across all networks, and providing a cohesive regulatory framework that is consistent with global best practices.
A statement by ALTON jointly signed by its National Chairman, Engr. Gbenga Adebayo, and Head of Operations, Gbolahan Awonuga, said following the directive from NCC, “the Network Operators have begun implementing the shortcodes, working closely with the NCC.
“The Commission has provided adequate time for subscribers to get used to this new development. We are confident this will enhance customer experience across networks”.
During migration, which is to be concluded by 17th May, 2023, old and new common codes will run concurrently, after which the old codes will cease to operate.
The proposed harmonised shortcodes are: Call Center/Help Desk – 300, Voice Mail Deposit – 301, Voice Mail Retrieval -302, Borrow Services – 303, STOP Services – 304, Check Balance – 310, Credit Recharge – 311, Data Plan – 312, Share Services – 321, Data Plan Balance – 323, Verification of SIM Registration/ NIN – SIM Linkage – 996, and Porting Services (MNP) – 2442.
According to NCC, the harmonisation of shortcodes entails making the common shortcodes utilised by customers to be uniform across all networks. For instance, the code for recharging a line can be used across all mobile networks for the same function.
NNPCL Distributes 339m Litres Of Petrol In One Week
Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) has said it distributed a total of 339 million litres of petrol to 63 depots across the country in seven days.
This is according to data obtained by The Tide source on Monday from the NNPCL and the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority, which showed that the products were sent out between February 25 and March 3.
According to Weekly National PMS Evacuation & Dispatch report, 339 million litres of petrol were distributed across the states, with Lagos getting the most of 1.73 billion litres.
It was followed by Delta State, which got 610 million litres; Oyo received 531 million litres and Ogun had 441 million litres to top the list of states that got petrol during this period.
NNPCL and NMDPRA, said 79 per cent of all evacuation took place at the top 25 top loading depots with minimum evacuation of 5 million litres, with a daily average distribution of about 48 million litres, and 63 million daily average.
Recall that the Group Chief Executive Officer, NNPCL, Mele Kyari, last year said Nigeria consumed 66 million litres of petrol daily.
Fuel scarcity resurfaced in some states, including Abuja this week, after some depots were shut for days before and after the presidential general on February 25, leading to fuel scarcity.
Nigeria has been battling shortage of petrol since October, which forced it to rise to N500 per litre, before dropping back to N185 in February.
As at Monday, many filling stations were not selling fuel to motorists, but the source observed a fairly long queue at NNPC retail station along Lagos-Ibadan Expressway on Tuesday, and most fuel Stations were open for business.
TotalEnergies’ Egina Wins 15th IPTC Excellence In Project Award
Nigeria’s flagship ultra-deep offshore field, Egina, operated by TotalEnergies has again won laurels in the oil and gas environment.
Egina was declared winner of the Excellence in Project Integration prize at the 15th International Petroleum Technology Conference (IPTC) in Bangkok, Thailand which held from 1-3 March 2023.
Congratulating both staff and management over the feat, the Deputy Managing Director, Deepwater, Mr. Victor Bandele, said he was elated when the news was broken to him.
“Congrats to us all. It’s indeed a good achievement to the company and our partners, and we must find a way to communicate the great feat to our teams that were fully involved in the project (Past/Present)”, he said.
Similarly, the President EP, Nicolas Terraz, said the Award was a testament to the commitment, hard work and dedication of the TotalEnergies EP Nigeria (TEPNG) and TotalEnergies Upstream Nigeria Limited (TUPNI) teams.
The award, the IPTC explained, is given to a project that adds value to the industry and has exemplified strong teamwork, solid geoscience knowledge, reservoir and production engineering acumen, determined and watchful construction, and outstanding facilities engineering practices.
It also noted that a successful project requires a pervasive culture of HSE, and a positive impact on the communities it affects.
Three nominated projects made it to the final stage, from a pool of nominations, with each finalist’s project making a presentation at the conference before the winner was announced by the IPTC conference.
General Manager, Preowei Development Packages, Mr. Paul Timitula Brisibe, who made the Company’s presentation at the event, noted that “Partnership & collaboration amongst all stakeholders, Technological Expertise, and Local commitment made Egina a Nigerian project with Global footprint”.
The 200,000 barrels/day field came on stream in December 2018 with one of the largest Floating Production Storage and Offloading vessels in the world.
TotalEnergies is the operator of the field with partners that include CNOOC, SAPETRO, Prime 130, and NNPC limited.
It is still reckoned as the largest investment project to date in Nigeria’s oil and gas sector and is a poster of Nigerian content as confirmed by the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB).
Its trove of prizes for unprecedented feats includes the 2021 OTC Award, and the Project of the Year awarded by the Oil and Gas Council in Paris, June 2019.
By: Tonye Nria-Dappa
NPA Boosts TinCan Ports Security
The Nigerian Ports Authority (NPA) has strengthened security at TinCan Island ports with the erection of a concrete fence and the installation of an automated access control gate.
Managing Director of NPA, Mohammed Bello-Koko, revealed this recently during a tour of the TinCan Port to ascertain the level of execution of the contract awarded.
He said the fence was constructed to ensure that only people that should be in the port had access, saying that with the fencing, entrance into the ports would be restricted.
“We can see that Tincan has now been fenced using concrete walls from the outside. The essence is to secure the port, not just because of safety, but also to restrict entrance.
“There are individuals that just wake up in the morning and want to come into the port with no business in the port”, said, adding that “by reducing the number of persons and restricting entry into the port, pilfering, theft, thugs and also miscreants would be reduced into the port.
“Then, it will create an enabling business environment within the port as referred by the International Ship and Port Facility Code”.
He noted that the fencing of Tincan would ensure individuals who had no business in the ports were kept out and assured that the usage of automated access control gates would be enforced.
Bello-Koko expressed joy with what he saw at the port, noting that there were fewer people on the port premises compared to the past.
On security, he said the agency has increased its patrol to safeguard the waterside, for which purpose it bought a security patrol boat, collaborating with the Nigerian Navy to ensure the safety of Lagos Ports.
“We are working with the Nigerian Navy Ship Beecroft and there are parts of the port along the waterway that we felt we should also fence.
“We are looking at the best option due to the soft nature of the ground. So, if we cannot fence the waterfront, we should patrol it; restrict access into the port from the waterside using patrol boats and surveillance.
“Our security men are up to the task and we will keep giving them the tool that they need to improve communication. We will keep improving it and we will buy more patrol boats to ensure the waterfront is also secured.
“We are engaging them through community and stakeholders interactions. We also are working with the Lagos State Government. We once had a 360-degree operation which went around to remove all shanties along the port corridor. We went to those islands to ensure the residents there that do not need to be there were removed”, he said.
He said, meanwhile, the rehabilitation of internal roads ports in the country was ongoing and aimed at reducing the complaints of users of the ports.
“People are complaining about the road leading to the port, which is the responsibility of the Federal Government of Nigeria through the Federal Ministry of Works.
“We felt we should ensure that the roads within the port are in good state, hence the ongoing rehabilitation. It has started raining in Lagos and we came to look at the level of execution of the contract we awarded.
“They have created a drainage outlet into the main creek to ensure evacuation of water. We are doing it at other port locations in the country: in Onne, Calabar and also Rivers ports, just to ensure that roads within the port are in a very good state”, he said.
