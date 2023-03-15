News
Naira Crisis: Take Action Against Malami, Emefiele, CSO Tells Buhari
The Rule of Law Advocacy and Accountability Centre has told President Muhammadu Buhari, to take action against the Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami, and the Central Bank Governor, Godwin Emefiele, for failing to obey the orders of the Supreme Court.
In a statement signed by the Executive Director of RULAAC, Okechukwu Nwanguma, yesterday, the group said it was not persuaded by the statement issued by the spokespersons of the President, which had stated that Buhari neither directed the Attorney-General of the Federation nor the governor of the Central Bank to disobey the order of the Supreme Court.
Nwanguma stated that it did not make sense for the president’s spokespersons to make excuses for him when Malami and Emefiele were both answerable to the president.
Recall that the Supreme Court on March 3, 2023, had directed that the old N200, N500 and N1000 notes, remained legal tender until the 31st of December 2023.
The court held that the president’s directive on February 16 that invalidated the N500 and N1,000 notes—except for N200 notes which he said were valid until April 10—was invalid as it was issued “without due consultation.”
RULAAC, however, noted that the AGF and the CBN governor were public officials and that the buck stopped at the table of the president.
They added that Buhari had failed to lead by example in previous rulings of the courts, which had repeatedly directed the release of Omoyele Sowore, El-Zakzaky, and Nnamdi Kanu.
Part of the statement reads, “It does not make sense for President Buhari’s spokesperson to make excuses for the President, saying he did not direct the Central Bank Governor or the Attorney General of the Federation to disobey Court Orders.
“Ultimately, the buck stops on the President’s table and what Nigerians want to hear, is what the President has done to call to order, lawless officials of his government under his supervision when they act wrongfully. This is the only way to demonstrate that he does not endorse lawlessness”.
“Above all, the President needs to lead by example by demonstrating that he has respect for, and is subject to the rule of law, and that he stands against disobedience to court orders. We didn’t see the President demonstrate this when the courts gave repeated orders for the release of Omoyele Sowore, Dasuki, El-Zakzaky, and Nnamdi Kanu.
“In the case of Nnamdi Kanu who remains in illegal detention in contemptuous disregard of the multiple orders of the Appeal Court, the orders of international courts have also been ignored.
“Let Buhari demonstrate to Nigerians that he stands against disobedience to court orders and that he respects the rule of law by taking actions against the Attorney-General and the CBN governor and by complying with subsisting court orders to release Nnamdi Kanu.”
News
FG Records 12.98m Cyber Attacks During Presidential, NASS Polls
The Federal Government said a total of 12,988,978 attacks were recorded during the 2023 Presidential and National Assembly elections in Nigeria.
The Minister of Communications and Digital Economy, Prof. Isa Pantami, disclosed this in a statement in Abuja, yesterday.
Pantami said that the attacks originated from both within and outside Nigeria, adding that threats to public websites and portals averaged around 1,550,000 daily.
He said the attacks skyrocketed to 6,997,277 on the Presidential and National Assembly elections day.
The minister said in the run-up to the 2023 general election, threat intelligence revealed an astronomical increase in cyber threats to Nigerian cyberspace.
“It is worth noting that in the run-up to the 2023 general election, threat intelligence revealed an astronomical increase in cyber threats to Nigerian cyberspace.
“Generally, threats to public websites and portals averaged around 1,550,000 daily. However, they skyrocketed to 6,997,277 on the elections days,” Pantami said.
He said a committee set up by his ministry to curtail the activities of cyber criminals during the elections started work on February 24 and ended work on February 28, 2023.
Pantami said: “During this period, a series of hacking attempts were recorded, including Distributed Denial of Service (DDoS), email and IPS attacks, SSH Login Attempts, Brute force Injection attempts, Path Traversal, Detection Evasion, and Forceful Browsing.
“It is worth noting that the centres successfully blocked these attacks and escalated them to the relevant institutions for appropriate action,” he said.
The Tide recalld that on February 24, 2023, the minister inaugurated the Ministerial Standing Committee on Advisory Role for the Protection of Nigerian Cyberspace and ICT Infrastructure.
News
20 Million Nigerians Live With Kidney Diseases -Expert
A renowned kidney disease expert, Professor Pedro Chioma, says over 20 million Nigerians are living with kidney diseases.
Prof Chioma says the figure cuts across both adult and teenage populations in the country.
He also said over 850 million persons suffer the disease globally with the ratio of 11 to 13 percent in adult population.
Prof Chioma who works with Renal Unit, Department of Internal Medicine, University of Port Harcourt Teaching Hospital (UPTH), attributed the risk factors to hypertension, diabetes, infection, abuse of drugs and unusual life styles
He spoke to newsmen at the UPTH during the 2023 World Kidney Day celebration with its Theme, ‘Kidney Health for All, Preparing for the unexpected, Supporting the Vulnerable’.
Prof Chioma who double as a lecturer in the Faculty of Clinical Science College, UNIPORT, noted that the disease would keep increasing due to uncontrollable life styles, high intake of salt, consumption of herbal medicines amongst Nigerians
He described UPTH as one of the major centre for the treatment and management of kidney diseases, and admonished youths to embrace health education as panacea in curbing the disease
Kidney, he said, is key to human as it regulates the body system, regulates water levels and takes away waste from the body.
On the management of the disease, Prof Chioma advised Nigerians to desist from high intake of salts, use of herbal medications, check blood sugar levels and embrace periodic health education.
He outlined some of the hospital challenges in managing the disease as manpower, cost of care of patient and the need for constant power supply to the hospital.
By: Chinedu Wosu
News
March 18: New Poll Projects Fubara As Next Rivers Gov
A new opinion poll in Rivers State conducted by ANAP Foundation has projected possible outcome of the Rivers State governorship election now rescheduled for March 18.
The poll was conducted in collaboration with NOI Polls Ltd for Rivers State, and concluded in February before the February 25 Presidential and National Assembly elections.
The President, ANAP Foundation, Mr Atedo Peterside, said in a statement in Abuja last Wednesday, that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Sir Siminialayi Fubara “is the most likely candidate to succeed Governor Nyesom Wike”.
He said the results showed a significant lead for Fubara with 20 per cent of voters proposing to vote for him, if the governorship elections were to be conducted today.
The results showed 11 per cent proposed to vote for Sen. Magnus Abe of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) who fell in second place, while Arc Tonye Cole of the All Progressives Congress (APC) candidate came third with 10 per cent.
He said that Chief Dumo Lulu-Briggs of the Accord Party came fourth with six per cent of voters proposing to vote for him.
Peterside said Fubara’s nine per cent point lead at this stage was significant but not sufficient to separate him from a pack of candidates scoring 11 per cent, 10 per cent, six per cent, among others.
He described it as a severely fragmented race, adding that undecided voters and those who preferred not to reveal their preferred candidates added up to a whopping 24 per cent.
According to him, this is likely due to the fact that the PDP was the most popular political party in the state and the current governor was a member of the party.
“As such, the PDP is likely to maintain its hold on the state, and Fubara is the most likely candidate to win the governorship race,” he said.
He said the primary objective of the poll was to gauge the opinions of voters in the state on the likely pattern of voting in the governorship election.
Peterside said that it also determined the key issues that would influence their voting decision.
Trending
-
Business2 days ago
NNPCL Distributes 339m Litres Of Petrol In One Week
-
Politics2 days ago
Franca Afegbua, First Elected Female Senator, 1943 – 2023
-
News2 days ago
FG Records 12.98m Cyber Attacks During Presidential, NASS Polls
-
Health2 days ago
Heart Disease: WHO Moves To Cut Salt Intake
-
Niger Delta2 days ago
Benin Residents Reject Old N500, N1,000 Notes
-
News2 days ago
They Are Wearing Black, I’m Wearing White, Wike Mocks Atiku Again
-
Nation2 days ago
I-G Presents N16m Cheques To Families Of Fallen Heroes
-
Featured2 days ago
Justice Mary Odili Judicial Institute To Complement NJI -Wike