Justice Mary Odili Judicial Institute To Complement NJI -Wike

Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has sworn in members of the State Civil Service Commission with a charge to immediately commence the promotion of civil servants across all levels.

Wike also mandated the commission to set up the machinery for the employment of 10,000 Rivers youths into the State Civil Service, saying both exercises are not political and must be completed in the next one month.

The commission, sworn in at the Government House, Port Harcourt on Monday, has Sir. Clifford Ndu Walter as the chairman with Venerable Richard Okpara, Barr. Osima Gina, Sir. John Pascal Nali and Chief Mike Elechi as members.

Wike warned them against using their offices to witchhunt anybody, and encouraged them to do a thorough job.

The governor explained that when the new leadership of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in the State paid him a courtesy visit last week at the Government House, he disclosed to them that the former NLC leadership was hostile towards the state, and made meaningful discussion almost impossible.

“Leadership can bring about progress. Leadership can bring about setback. Unfortunately, the then leadership of Labour was very hostile to the government and so we felt that we have to tarry for a while. Now that we have a leadership that is willing to work with government, those problems are now a thing of the past.

“So, you are to immediately start the promotion of our civil servants and compute the financial implications of that promotion, all levels of civil servants, no one should be discriminated against.”

On the employment of 10,000 Rivers youths into the civil service, Wike told the commission to open up the process to allow more applicants to apply.

He also reminded the commission to take cognizance of the fact that some persons had applied earlier when the government called for applications.

Wike urged them to write to every ministry and request for their manpower requirements which will guide them in the employment exercise.

The governor stressed that the employment into the State Civil Service must accommodate every local government area in the State.

“And then, you must set up the necessary machinery for the immediate employment of our teeming youths. This should be done within the next one month, everything concluded.

“But let me warn you, and I have always said so, it is not for you to use it to witch hunt anybody.

“One of the things I’ve found out, I know people are looking for employment, but it must be done and thoroughly well and every local government must benefit from it because it is employment to the civil service. It is not employment to companies, No”, Wike said.

The governor had promised last week that his administration would implement outstanding promotion in the State Civil Service and fulfil the promise of employing 10,000 youths into the service.

He gave the assurance last Thursday when he received a delegation of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), led by its new chairman, Comrade Alex Agwanwor and the Chairman of the Joint Negotiating Council (JNC), Emechete Chuku, at Government House in Port Harcourt.

Wike accused the former leader of NLC in the state, Beatrice Itubo, of peddling lies against his administration that pensioners were owed 15 months of entitlements.

“We have been paying pension and gratuities every month. Not less than three point something billion Naira is set aside for that purpose, including payment of benefits.

“In fact, the former Accountant General of the State told me yesterday that those of 2016 and 2017 have been cleared, but you hear her (Beatrice Itubo) go to say that we have not paid for 15 months. That is unfair.

“How will a government, it has never happened in this state, that built a secretariat for NLC and TUC at the same time be anti-labour?”

Wike also alleged that Itubo was also involved in other antagonistic activities that totally destroyed the cordial relationship that once existed between workers and the state government.

He blamed her for the delay workers had witnessed in getting their due promotion, but said with the new NLC executive in place, promotion will be implemented for workers expeditiously.

“Now that she has left, to welcome you, we are going to start the promotion process. I didn’t want her to take credit. You should take the credit.

“So, there is nothing government cannot do for you if we have a good relationship. There is how you go about it. You don’t go about plotting against the downfall of a government which will also affect the welfare of your members”, he said.

Wike pointed to the reality of the State Civil Service having, for the first time, one of their own as the governorship candidate.

The governor wondered why Rivers workers are not excited and enthusiastic about the opportunity they now have and own the electoral process to ensure that Sir. Siminialayi Fubara wins his election.

He said, “So, I thought that the civil service, the union ought to have taken it up themselves to say this campaign is our own, that we are getting one of us now who will be in charge of the affairs of this state.

“The deputy (running mate) is also experienced in civil service job. She has also been a permanent secretary, became a commissioner and a lecturer.

“We don’t need to come and speak to you. You are the ones to take it upon yourselves. Can we miss this opportunity now?”

Recalling his experience, Wike said, “I am not a civil servant, so, it even took me time to understand the rudiment of civil service bureaucracy and all that.

“Now, this is somebody who has passed through these levels; from the junior cader up to senior cadre to Permanent Secretary and become Accountant General. So, who is more qualified to preside over the state?

“It is not all these people who in private businesses. Private business is not public service. When you come in, you’ll know it’s a different ball game”, the governor stated.

Wike warned Rivers workers against supporting the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Pastor Tonye Cole, who he said allegedly connived with the former Minister of Transportation, Chibuike Amaechi, to sell Rivers assets and are currently facing prosecution over $50million proceeds from that sale.

In his address, Rivers NLC Chairman, Comrade Alex Agwanwor, said his executive committee was elected two days ago and they came to present themselves to the governor as well as pledge their loyalty to his administration.

He noted the sour relationship between government and the Rivers workers, saying however, that as partners in progress, the NLC in the state will right the wrongs, return to that path of cooperation in order to attract better welfare for workers.

Agwanwor pledged Rivers workers’ support for Sir Siminialayi Fubara to become the next governor of the state.

Also speaking, Chairman of the Joint Negotiating Council, Comrade Emechete Chuku, acknowledged the unequal infrastructural development strides of the Wike administration and said it was sad that the former NLC leadership could not sustain a cordial relationship between workers and the State government.

He thanked Governor Wike for regular payment of workers’ salary and pensions, assuring that workers in the state will be mobilised to deliver winning votes to Sir. Fubara as the next governor of the state.