News
Okowa Lauds Civil Servants’ Contributions To Administration’s Successes
Delta State Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, has lauded the civil servants for their overwhelming support toward the success of his administration since inception in 2015.
Okowa gave the commendation at an interactive session with the workers in Asaba, last Tuesday.
The governor acknowledged that the successes recorded by his administration would not have been possible without the cooperation and input of the workers.
He, therefore, appealed to them to sustain the support to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) led-administration in the state by voting for the party in Saturday’s gubernatorial and House of Assembly elections.
The governor disclosed that the financial status of the state was not healthy when he assumed duties as governor in 2015.
He said, “It took the grace of God and the cooperation of workers in the state as exhibited by labour leaders as well as the dogged commitment of my administration for the challenges to be frontally mitigated.
“In the last one year, I have been off and on Delta. But one thing that makes me proud is that the government has continued to stay on course in the development of the state.
“I know that it wouldn’t have been possible without the loyalty of our civil servants and the great efforts that you put in your various Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs). So, for that, I truly thank you.
“Whatever we have achieved in the course of governance in these last eight years could not have been possible without the great input of our civil servants and for the guidance they have given even to those who have been appointed to various offices as Commissioners or other capacities.”
He thanked the workers for the great job done, adding, “I have been part of you for the greater part of my life even when I know that I am not a civil servant.
“But somehow, I found myself working in the public service for a very long time.
“I know the important role those of us that are civil servants play in oiling the wheels of governance in the state, and that it is impossible for any of us to achieve anything without the input of civil servants.”
Okowa said he tried as much as possible not to be distracted or join issues with people, but looked into the future to see what he could do to solve the problems he met on ground.
“I also want to thank the labour unions for the support that I received when I came into the office in 2015. It was truly a very difficult time..”
He said that payment of workers’ salaries was a top priority for him, while appealing to them to vote for the Speaker of House of Assembly, Sheriff Oborevwori, as governor in the forthcoming election.
Okowa said that his administration tried its best in assisting local government councils to pay workers’ salaries even though the councils belonged to another tier of government.
He pointed out that 21 local government councils in the state could not have been able to pay their workers’ salaries if not for the intervention of the state government.
The governor debunked an allegation that his administration had borrowed N850 billion as claimed by an opposition governorship candidate.
He said that politicians must not ride on lies to become governor of the state.
Okowa said that the state government had only discounted N91 billion as bridging finance from the N217 billion that the Federal Government was owing the state.
He said that the N91 billion that was discounted were tied to specific projects for the overall good of the state.
News
IWD: Buhari Celebrates Nigerian Women
President Muhammadu Buhari has joined Nigerian women in celebrating the International Women’s Day (IWD), observed on March 8, recognising the invaluable role women have played in advancing the progress of the country since independence.
The President saluted the hardwork and dedication of Nigerian women working tirelessly and achieving results in different fields of endeavour, from those sacrificing daily in the markets and farms to train the next generation of leaders, to those breaking limits in education, sports, medical field, arts, entertainment and even in politics, where they are still largely under-represented.
The President in a statement by his media aide, Femi Adesina, on Tuesday, said he was proud to have worked and associated with some of Nigeria’s brightest women in his cabinet, government and the international community.
He thanked the amazons who have served meritoriously as partners in the progress witnessed on the political, economic and social fronts.
He noted that, against all obstacles, these women in leadership positions have delivered in a society still largely dominated by men.
Buhari welcomed the contributions of role models and women who have demonstrated that through hardwork, dedication and honesty, greatness can be achieved.
He pledged the commitment of government to promoting gender equality, respect for the rights of women and working conscientiously to remove all barriers that prevent Nigerian women from realising their universal rights.
On the theme of IWD 2023, “Digit ALL: Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality”, Buhari believed that his administration has leveraged on the creation of a ministry dedicated to digital economy to promote the importance of digital skills, innovation and entrepreneurship for the girl-child.
As Nigeria builds on the successes of the digital economy sector, which is the most successful in the diversification of the nation’s economy, and the Start-up Act, which creates endless opportunities to Nigerians in the technology space, the President trusted that women and girls in the country will have access to equal opportunities, live their dreams and contribute immensely to the development of the count
News
FG Records N7.34tn Fiscal Deficit In 11 Months
The Federal Government recorded N7.34trillion fiscal deficit between January 2022 and November 2022, according to figures obtained from the Central Bank of Nigeria.
The CBN revealed this in the statement presented by a member of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), Mike Obadan, at the last MPC meeting in January
Speaking on the fiscal operations of the government, he said, “These have continued to elicit serious concerns considering the growing yearly fiscal deficits and their implications for public debt accumulation (N44.06trillion as of September 2022 and excluding nearly N23.0trillion Ways and Means Advances) and inflation in view of the Ways and Means Advances financing.
“From January to November 2022, the Federal Government incurred a fiscal deficit of N7.34trillion. The projected Federal Government fiscal deficit for 2023 is N11.34trillion and it is to be partially financed through deficit financing. This is where the challenge lies for inflation control.”
He said the Nigerian economy was highly challenged in 2022 as reflected by weakening growth performance, high and escalating inflation, foreign exchange market pressure and depreciating exchange rate, ballooning fiscal deficits and public debt and expanding money supply among others.
Macroeconomic performance in the country, he said had continued to be impacted by spillovers from the major economies: geopolitical tensions, supply chain disruptions, high inflation, high energy and food prices, tightening financial conditions, among others.
According to an MPC member, Robert Asogwa, “The fiscal sector challenges persist and may even worsen in 2023 with rising debt levels and expected deficit position. In 2022, the huge government expenditures in a regime of low revenues kept the overall debt stock at very high levels.
“With the possible addition of existing ways and mean advances to the total debt stock, the overall burden of debt repayment and servicing looks alarming.
“At a projected fiscal deficit of N11.34trillion in the 2023 budget, which is more than the projected overall revenue of N10.49trillion, the expectations of any fiscal ease in 2023 may be unlikely.”
News
NPC Warns Prospective Ad-hoc Staff Against Fraudsters
The National Population Commission (NPC) has cautioned prospective adhoc staff for the 2023 population and housing census to be circumspect and not fall victims to impostors claiming to be its personnel.
The Ondo State Director of NPC, Mr Yemi Falusi, gave the warning in a statement issued yesterday in Akure.
Falusi said that approval to work as adhoc staff for the commission in the coming population and housing census was completely free and based on merit.
The director urged those who had applied for appointments as ad hoc staff to be careful so as not to be swindled of their hard earned money.
He also advised those who might have fallen victims of these fraudster and have lost varying amounts of money to report to law enforcement agents for arrest and prosecution of those complicit in the offence.
Falusi said that the sensitisation and warnings was necessitated because the commission had been inundated with reports of the activities of these unscrupulous elements.
According to him, it is the primary responsibility of the commission to protect its integrity and ensure that perpetrators of criminal acts using the commission’s name are brought to justice.
