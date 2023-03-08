Business
NEPC Targets Higher Earning From Non-Oil Sector In 2023
Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC), has said it is more committed to ensuring that Nigeria earns more revenue from non-oil export in 2023, more than the $4.82bn it generated from non-oil export business in 2022.
NEPC, in a press release through it’s Ekiti State Coordinator, Mrs Iyabode Abe, said the Council under the leadership of its Chief Executive Officer, Yakussak Ezra, will continue to promote the development of non-oil export in other to safeguard the nation’s economy.
Abe noted that technical and training session on product packaging for exporters and Small and Medium Enterprises is being carried out in Ekiti State, and across the country, as part of preparation to achieve goals.
“Over $4.82bn was generated from the non-oil export business in the year 2022 as a result of the Council’s effort in promoting non-oil export, which jacked up the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and economy of the country by 15 per cent”, she said
She revealed also that the Council took further steps to donate two packaging machines to be domiciled at the Technical Incubation Centre in the capital city for use by SMEs in the state to package their products.
Abe in the release also said that the Council was committed to stepping up efforts to promote non-export through training programmes.
“That will expose SMEs to some technicalities of export business for them to have clear competitive edge, and advantage in the global market operations”, she said.
The coordinator described the population of Nigeria’, SMEs as one of the greatest assets of the country in its economic diversification agenda.
She, however, tasked entrepreneurs on product packaging and labelling, which she described as essential driver for a sustainable marketing, on pushing forward made in Nigeria products in the export market.
By: Corlins Walter
Business
FX Crisis: Manufacturers Groan As Situation Worsens
The Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) has said the Central Bank of Nigeria’s processes of allocating foreign exchange have its members in a dire situation.
MAN said the manufacturing business was becoming an endangered sector due to challenges ranging from forex storage to many other issues.
The Director-General of the association, Segun Ajayi-Kadir, stated this during an interactive session with journalists in Lagos.
According to him, the government must deliberately address the issue of prioritising the allocation of scarce forex.
Ajayi-Kadir, who emphasised the importance of forex, said misplaced priority on the part of the government had caused the manufacturing sector to suffer the most with regard to the allocation of foreign exchange.
He said, “When we do exports and repatriate our profits, it goes through the CBN. So, they know every kobo that is coming into your account. When they get it, you can only get your money back at the official rate.
“The painful thing is that once you are subjected through all these processes and have gotten your money at the official rate including the little encouragement they give if you bring it through the I and E window, when you now want to import raw materials or spare parts or machines to produce again.
“You go to the money deposit banks, the ones that they are able to give you, if you are lucky, are about five per cent of what you want. You would now have to go to Bureau De Change, and we know their rates. So, we are shortchanged and this is why the sector’s performance is decreasing”.
The MAN DG said the only way Nigeria will get out of the current forex crisis would be to bolster local production of goods which can be manufactured within the country.
He urged the government to give priority to the productive sector by encouraging production activities in the country.
“There is no way you will get out of the forex crisis if you do not produce locally, and it is common sense that what you import is what you need dollars for. If we produce them in Nigeria we won’t need dollars to import them.
“So, we should give priority to the productive sector that has the capacity to revamp the economy and encourage production activities within the country.
“Manufacturing is becoming such an endangered profession. We have always said that manufacturing is not a business endeavour like any other. It is a deliberate choice that every country has to make.
“There is no country in the world that has become developed that does not have a vibrant manufacturing industry”, he stated further.
Business
Aircraft Management Firm Gets Award
A foremost aircraft management and charter flight company, Leading-Edge Aviation, has emerged as the best operator in the Charter Flight Category of the Nigeria Aviation Awards.
The company won the Charter Flight Award at the 12th edition of the Nigeria Aviation Awards and Ministerial Dinner in Lagos last Saturday.
Leading-Edge Aviation had emerged as the best operator in the charter flight from the over eight companies voted in the category.
According to the organisers of the award, Leading-Edge got 180 votes, followed by Executive Jet with 117 votes, Dornier Aviation got 33 votes, while Arik Air Executive Jet Charter got 29 votes.
Easy Jet got 13 votes, while Fly West Link Airlines and PrivateFly got five votes each respectively, among others.
The award was presented to the company on behalf of the organisers by a former Managing Director of the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN), Mr Richard Aisuebeogun.
Receiving the plaque of the award on behalf of the company, the Executive Director, Human Resources and Administration, Leading-Edge Aviation, Mrs Olusola Ogunseye, appreciated the organisers of the award for recognising the firm’s achievements.
According to her, the award is a call on the company to raise the bar of service, promising that Leading-Edge will not disappoint its numerous customers and the country.
“We dedicate this award to our numerous customers and other stakeholders in the aviation sectors who are working to raise the bar of service in the airline and charter aviation segment”, she said.
Also commenting on the award, the Managing Director, Leading-Edge Aviation, Mr Victor Mgbachi, said the company would continue to give its best to its customers and the airline industry in general.
Business
Central Bank Lacks Solution To Naira Crisis – NECA
Sequel to the challenges and problems in naira swap which still persist, the Nigeria Employers’ Consultative Association (NECA) has said the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) does not understand the naira crisis challenges.
The association also said the apex bank appears not to have a solution to the economic problems caused by the naira redesign policy.
NECA in a statement by its Director-General, Mr Wale Oyerinde, obtained on Monday, said the situation had allowed speculators and economic saboteurs to have a field day at the expense of legitimate businesses and the economy.
“Thus far, it does not seem that the CBN understands the challenges, nor have solutions to the economic issues, thereby allowing speculators and economic saboteurs to have a field day at the expense of legitimate businesses and the economy”, he stated.
The NECA boss noted that for a key monetary policy like the naira design, the apex bank was expected to have carried out a detailed analysis and simulation of likely social and economic challenges that might arise and provide definitive response to them.
According to him, the value chain in the formal and informal sector with over N10bn cash transaction daily was almost being destroyed with consequences for employment, business sustainability and national development.
“In the last few weeks, with the cash squeeze and the purchasing ability of Nigerians greatly impaired by the shameless implementation of the policy, the economy has witnessed a significant bashing with report stating that the real sector witnessed about 40 per cent drop in productive activities.
“As the cash crush continues, thousands of productive hours are lost daily on queues by employees and many cannot even get to work. CBN’s desire for a cashless economy was commendable, it should not, in the process exclude those it intended to include.
“We urge that critical and immediate effort should be made to improve or upgrade alternative routes to cash, thereby ensuring seamless transactions before going digital.
“The series of actions being taken by the CBN now in the form of having agent naira swap, etc are afterthoughts, after the reality of resistant by Nigerians. It is callous to deprive citizens of the new naira notes after cajoling them to deposit the old ones in the banks.” Oyerinde stated.
Trending
-
SMEs13 hours ago
Naira Scarcity: Traders Reduce Prices For Cash
-
Rivers11 hours ago
IOCs, Security Personnel Aiding Oil Theft In Emuoha – LG Boss
-
Ict/Telecom14 hours ago
Minister Urges Nigerians On Global Start- Up
-
Health12 hours ago
Diphtheria Claims 61 In Kano
-
Politics14 hours ago
I Did Not Collect Bribe To Endorse Mbah, PDP Guber Candidate – Ex-Gov Chime
-
News12 hours ago
Nobody Should Threaten Igbo In Lagos -Bode George
-
SMEs13 hours ago
2023 Election: Food, Drinks Boom At Polling Units
-
Rivers11 hours ago
NSCDC Decries Operations Of Illegal Refineries In Rivers