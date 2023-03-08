News
INEC Removes Sokoto REC, Names Acting Head
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has removed the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) for Sokoto State, Dr. Nura Ali.
The commission directed the state administrative secretary, Barrister Hauwa Aliyu Kangiwa to take over the activities of the Commission in the state.
Ali’s removal is contained in a letter No. INECSEC442V.II dated 6th March, 2023, signed by the Secretary to the commission, Rose Onaran-Anthony and addressed to the REC.
The commission directed the REC “to stay away from the commission’s office in Sokoto State immediately until further notice.”
The letter did not however state why Dr. Ali was asked to keep away from the INEC office.
The commission’s action may not be unconnected to its chairman’s threat to stop those found wanting, from participating in the forthcoming governorship and House of Assembly elections.
The letter titled: ‘COMMISSION’S DIRECTIVE TO STAY AWAY FROM INEC, SOKOTO STATE’, reads, “This is to inform you of the commission’s decision for you (Dr. Nura Ali), Resident Electoral Commissioner, Sokoto State to stay away from the Commission’s office in Sokoto State immediately until further notice. The Administrative Secretary is directed to take full charge of INEC, Sokoto State with immediate effect.
“Please, accept the assurances of the commission’s warm regards.”
Meanwhile, the commission has directed the Administrative Secretary of of the commission in Sokoto State, Hauwa Aliyu Kangiwa, to take over the activities of the commission, including the forthcoming governorship election from the Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC), Dr. Nura Ali.The letter No. INEC/SECI442V.I dated March 6, 2023, and signed by Secretary to the Commission, Rose Oriaran-Anthony, did not state the reason for the takeover.
News
IWD: Buhari Celebrates Nigerian Women
President Muhammadu Buhari has joined Nigerian women in celebrating the International Women’s Day (IWD), observed on March 8, recognising the invaluable role women have played in advancing the progress of the country since independence.
The President saluted the hardwork and dedication of Nigerian women working tirelessly and achieving results in different fields of endeavour, from those sacrificing daily in the markets and farms to train the next generation of leaders, to those breaking limits in education, sports, medical field, arts, entertainment and even in politics, where they are still largely under-represented.
The President in a statement by his media aide, Femi Adesina, on Tuesday, said he was proud to have worked and associated with some of Nigeria’s brightest women in his cabinet, government and the international community.
He thanked the amazons who have served meritoriously as partners in the progress witnessed on the political, economic and social fronts.
He noted that, against all obstacles, these women in leadership positions have delivered in a society still largely dominated by men.
Buhari welcomed the contributions of role models and women who have demonstrated that through hardwork, dedication and honesty, greatness can be achieved.
He pledged the commitment of government to promoting gender equality, respect for the rights of women and working conscientiously to remove all barriers that prevent Nigerian women from realising their universal rights.
On the theme of IWD 2023, “Digit ALL: Innovation and Technology for Gender Equality”, Buhari believed that his administration has leveraged on the creation of a ministry dedicated to digital economy to promote the importance of digital skills, innovation and entrepreneurship for the girl-child.
As Nigeria builds on the successes of the digital economy sector, which is the most successful in the diversification of the nation’s economy, and the Start-up Act, which creates endless opportunities to Nigerians in the technology space, the President trusted that women and girls in the country will have access to equal opportunities, live their dreams and contribute immensely to the development of the count
News
FG Records N7.34tn Fiscal Deficit In 11 Months
The Federal Government recorded N7.34trillion fiscal deficit between January 2022 and November 2022, according to figures obtained from the Central Bank of Nigeria.
The CBN revealed this in the statement presented by a member of the Monetary Policy Committee (MPC), Mike Obadan, at the last MPC meeting in January
Speaking on the fiscal operations of the government, he said, “These have continued to elicit serious concerns considering the growing yearly fiscal deficits and their implications for public debt accumulation (N44.06trillion as of September 2022 and excluding nearly N23.0trillion Ways and Means Advances) and inflation in view of the Ways and Means Advances financing.
“From January to November 2022, the Federal Government incurred a fiscal deficit of N7.34trillion. The projected Federal Government fiscal deficit for 2023 is N11.34trillion and it is to be partially financed through deficit financing. This is where the challenge lies for inflation control.”
He said the Nigerian economy was highly challenged in 2022 as reflected by weakening growth performance, high and escalating inflation, foreign exchange market pressure and depreciating exchange rate, ballooning fiscal deficits and public debt and expanding money supply among others.
Macroeconomic performance in the country, he said had continued to be impacted by spillovers from the major economies: geopolitical tensions, supply chain disruptions, high inflation, high energy and food prices, tightening financial conditions, among others.
According to an MPC member, Robert Asogwa, “The fiscal sector challenges persist and may even worsen in 2023 with rising debt levels and expected deficit position. In 2022, the huge government expenditures in a regime of low revenues kept the overall debt stock at very high levels.
“With the possible addition of existing ways and mean advances to the total debt stock, the overall burden of debt repayment and servicing looks alarming.
“At a projected fiscal deficit of N11.34trillion in the 2023 budget, which is more than the projected overall revenue of N10.49trillion, the expectations of any fiscal ease in 2023 may be unlikely.”
News
NPC Warns Prospective Ad-hoc Staff Against Fraudsters
The National Population Commission (NPC) has cautioned prospective adhoc staff for the 2023 population and housing census to be circumspect and not fall victims to impostors claiming to be its personnel.
The Ondo State Director of NPC, Mr Yemi Falusi, gave the warning in a statement issued yesterday in Akure.
Falusi said that approval to work as adhoc staff for the commission in the coming population and housing census was completely free and based on merit.
The director urged those who had applied for appointments as ad hoc staff to be careful so as not to be swindled of their hard earned money.
He also advised those who might have fallen victims of these fraudster and have lost varying amounts of money to report to law enforcement agents for arrest and prosecution of those complicit in the offence.
Falusi said that the sensitisation and warnings was necessitated because the commission had been inundated with reports of the activities of these unscrupulous elements.
According to him, it is the primary responsibility of the commission to protect its integrity and ensure that perpetrators of criminal acts using the commission’s name are brought to justice.
Trending
-
Business13 hours ago
CBN Approves Zenith Bank’s Holdco Status
-
Featured12 hours ago
NNPC Replaces Eroton As OML 18 Operator
-
News14 hours ago
Rivers NLC Gets New Leadership
-
Nation13 hours ago
Abia NLC Suspends 3-Day-Old Strike
-
Niger Delta10 hours ago
Okowa Seeks Support From Religious Leaders, Others
-
Politics14 hours ago
NOI/Anap Polls Predict Victory For Fubara, Sanwo-Olu In Rivers, Lagos
-
Sports12 hours ago
I Won’t Take NFF To FIFA – Noble
-
Business13 hours ago
Central Bank Lacks Solution To Naira Crisis – NECA