INEC Presents Certificates Of Return To 98 Senators-Elect, Unveils 358 Reps-Elect …Removes Doguwa’s Name From List

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) yesterday issued Certificates of Return to winners of the February 25, 2023 Senatorial elections in Nigeria

The Chairman of INEC, Mahmood Yakubu made the presentation at the National Collation Centre (the International Conference Centre) in Abuja.

Yakubu had on Saturday said winners were declared for 423 legislative seats, indicating that supplementary elections would be conducted in 46 other constituencies.

The elected legislators include 98 out of 109 Senate, and 325 out of 360 House of Representatives seats.

In the recently released list however, eight names are missing, as the commission noted that supplementary elections will be held in the affected senatorial districts.

The affected districts include; Enugu East, Kebbi North, Plateau Central, Sokoto East, North and South, Yobe South and Zamfara Central.

Seven parties won in the Senate, while eight parties won House of Representatives seats.

House of Representatives-elect are expected to receive theirs on Wednesday at the same venue.

In terms of party representation for the 10th Assembly, the INEC chief said APC won 57 Senate seats; the PDP, 29; LP, 6; SDP, 2; NNPP, 2; YPP, 1; and APGA, 1.

For the lower chamber, the electoral chair said the APC has 162 seats; PDP, 102; LP, 34; NNPP, 18; APGA, 4; ADC, 2; SDP, 2; YPP, 1.

Meanwhile, INEC has also released the full list of members-elect of the 10th House of Representatives.

The National Assembly elections were held last Saturday, February 25, 2023, alongside the presidential election.

A new set of members, however, with returning familiar faces, will sit in the legislative arm of government making up the Red and Green chambers

Among the new faces in the House of Reps are 34 members of the Labour Party, who defeated rivals from the ruling All Progressives Congress and opposition Peoples Democratic Party to clinch a seat for themselves and their party in the National Assembly.

The Independent National Electoral Commission has removed the name of the Majority Leader of the House of Representatives, Ado Doguwa, from the list of elected House of Representatives members.

It will be recalled that INEC had earlier announced Doguwa, a member of the All Progressives Congress, as the winner of the February 25 election in the Doguwa/Tudunwada constituency.

He polled 39,732 votes to defeat the candidate of the New Nigeria People’s Party, Yushau Salisu Abdullahi, who polled 34,798 votes.

The Tide source reported that Doguwa was arrested for his alleged involvement in the killing of several persons and burning of the Secretariat of New Nigeria People’s Party in the just concluded general election.

Doguwa was on Wednesday remanded in prison custody by a chief magistrates’ court in Kano.

A check by The Tide source on the list of elected members released by INEC shows Doguwa’s name was removed.