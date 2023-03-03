Featured
We’ll Reciprocate Wike’s Contribution To Tinubu’s Victory -APC
The Presidential Campaign Council (PCC) of the All Progressives Congress (APC), has attributed the victory of APC’s candidate, Bola Tinubu, in Rivers State to the intervention of Governor Nyesom Wike.
Members of the APC PCC who made this known in Port Harcourt, yesterday, also said they would support Wike’s preferred candidate, Siminialayi Fubara, as a way of reciprocating the governor’s support during the presidential polls.
The PCC noted that Governor Wike was instrumental to the success of the APC at the presidential polls, adding that without the efforts of the governor, the APC presidential candidate would not have secured up to the 25% vote which is the constitutional requirement expected from the state.
The Chairman of the Local Organising Committee of the APC for the campaign in the state and a member of the party’s PCC and Independent Campaign Council, ICC, in the state, Tony Okocha, commended the governor for the support that gave the party victory in the state.
Okocha noted that months before the APC presidential primaries, the team inaugurated structures across the state and canvassed for support for Asiwaju Tinubu despite opposition from the leader of the APC in Rivers State.
He claimed that following the bid they were denied access to party revalidation, adding that they were unlawfully excluded from the electioneering processes with impunity without recourse to the spirit and letters of the electoral act.
The APC chieftain alleged that members of the PCC had intended to sabotage the election if not for their dedication.
Okocha noted that in 2015 and 2019, APC could not win any election in the state and could not also get 25% of votes for their presidential candidate.
He said: “We note seriously and unashamedly that in 2015 we held the rims of governance in Rivers State as members of the APC.
“We pulled together all efforts individually and collectively, yet we couldn’t secure 25% of the total votes cast for the presidential candidate of our party during the presidential election.
“It was worse in 2019 when we all still working together with a Super Minister, security apparatchik and malleable election personnel, we couldn’t produce the required 25% for our presidential candidate.
“But in 2023, against all expectations, APC Rivers won and secured over 40% of the total votes cast for the presidential candidate of our party.”
“Of tremendous note, is to put on records, the role of Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State, a leading member of the G5 Governors (Integrity Group) who not only threw his heavy weight in political maestro and “mannerism “ in support of the APC candidate, but encouraged Rivers people to vote the man who will protect the Rivers interest for the President of Nigeria.
“This to say the least, was the game changer. Thank You, Governor Wike. The political bulldozer.”
US, UK, France Congratulate Tinubu, Sue For Peace
The international community has congratulated the President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu of the All Progressives Congress (APC), over his victory in last Saturday’s Presidential election.
Tinubu was declared winner of the presidential election by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).
INEC Chairman, Prof Mahmood Yakubu, presented the Certificate of Return to Tinubu in Abuja on Wednesday, having won at the polls with 8.8 million votes.
Tinubu beat his main challengers, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) who polled 6.9 million and 6.1 million votes, respectively.
The United States, through its State Department spokesman, Ned Price, in a statement yesterday, congratulated Nigeria and Tinubu.
Price said, “The United States congratulates the people of Nigeria, president-elect, Tinubu, and all the political leaders.
“This competitive election represents a new period for Nigerian politics and democracy”.
He acknowledged the dissatisfaction among some Nigerians over the validity of the results, but called on the largest African country to embrace peace.
“We understand that many Nigerians and some of the parties have expressed frustration about the manner in which the process was conducted.
“Nigerians are clearly within their rights to have such concerns and should have high expectations for their electoral process,” Price said, urging political leaders to register their concerns through established legal “mechanisms.”
He called on all parties to refrain from violence or inflammatory rhetoric at this critical time.
Meanwhile, the British Prime Minister, Rishi Sunak, has also congratulated Tinubu on his election victory via Twitter.
“Congratulations to Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his victory in Nigeria,” Sunak tweeted on Wednesday.
Sunak affirmed that, “The UK-Nigeria relationship remains strong. I look forward to working together to grow our security and trade ties, opening up opportunities for businesses and creating prosperity in both our countries.”
In the same vein, President Emmanuel Macron of France on Wednesday congratulated the former Lagos state governor on his victory at the polls.
Tinubu made this known while fielding questions from journalists after the presentation of his Certificate of Return.
He said he has received many congratulatory messages within and outside Nigeria, mentioning French President as one of them.
“Oh very many, many of that, in fact as far as Europe, the stock market reacted positively well, there was a goodwill message from Macron, the President of France,” Tinubu said.
2023 ELECTION: RIVERS STATE RESULTS
BVAS Glitches, Evidence Of INEC’s Poor Preparedness For Polls -Wike
Rivers State Governor, Chief Nyesom Wike, has said that the associated slow performance of the Bi-Modal Voters Accreditation Machine System (BVAS) is evidence of poor level of preparation on the part of the Independent Electoral National Commission (INEC) concerning the 2023 general election.
Wike expressed his displeasure when he spoke with journalists shortly after he cast his vote at 12.42pm at his Polling Unit 7 in Ward 9, Rumuepirikom of Obio/Akpor Local Government Area, on Saturday.
The governor and his wife, Justice Suzzette Eberechi Nyesom-Wike had returned two hours after they were initially unable to cast their vote due to failure of BVAS to accredit them.
Wike said despite the promise of fixing the identified problem that delayed voting at the polling unit, INEC seemed still not in full control in order to ensure the BVAS machine operate maximally.
This is contained in a statement issued by the governor’s Special Assistant on Media, Kelvin Ebiri, on Saturday.
Wike said, “Of all the promises made since I left here two hours ago, the BVAS is still not very functional. I don’t want to begin to suspect foul play.
“But from reports that I have received from other local governments, it does appear to me that it is the same experience.
“And then, you now wonder why it will be the same experience to Rivers people. I don’t want to have any suspicion yet. But I don’t think it is quite encouraging.”
The governor pointed out that the system glitches, if not unresolved, could lead to disenfranchising registered voters in the polling unit and other parts of the state that had similar experience.
“My people cannot be disenfranchised. As you can see, I have never done an election where you see this kind of crowd. I believe that they will extend the voting period (time) to 6 pm.
“Look at the time now; voting ought to have started from 8:30am to 2:30pm but we are just starting. So, I’m not happy with the preparedness of INEC as regards the election”, he said.
Governor Wike noted that the Rivers voters that turned up for the election were patient, enduring the scorching sun because they are determined to be part of the process.
“The electorate are still staying under the sun to make sure that they exercise their franchise, it is their right to vote. We have also told them that we believe it will be settled, but their patience cannot be taken for granted.
“I believe that every Nigerian would want to participate in this particular election. So, INEC should do everything within their powers to make sure that the people vote. If the people don’t vote, they won’t be happy”, he said.
It will be recalled that the Rivers State governor was unable to cast his vote at about 10:50am when he first arrived his polling unit.
The BVAS assigned to the unit could not function because of the technical problem it encountered, which made accrediting the governor and his wife difficult.
