Rivers United FC Eyes CAFCC Trophy
Following Rivers United’s 1-0 away win over Congolese side Motema Pembe in their third group stage match of the CAF Confederation Cup on Sunday, Rivers striker Nyima Nwangua has assured fans that the team would focus on winning the 2023 CAF Confederation Cup.
The Port Harcourt side fought hard to earn the victory despite playing with 10 men, after defender Ebube Duru was sent off in the first half of the encounter.
The Nigeria Professional Football League champions suffered a 3-0 defeat to another Congolese side CSM Diables Noirs in their first group stage match February 12, but bounced back to record a convincing 3-0 home win against ASEC Mimosas of Abidjan February 19 to rekindle their chances of qualifying from the group stage.
After three matches played, the NPFL champions now top Group B with six points, two points ahead of ASEC and Diables Noirs and four points more than Motema Pembe.
Twenty-nine-year-old forward Nwangwua said the Nigerian champions remained focused and have set their sights on winning the tournament.
“We take each game as they come; we have focus and we don’t want to be distracted. Yeah, everybody will tell you that they want to win the tournament, but I am actually telling you that we want to win each game we play and that is our focus; it’s our determination.
“We were determined to win (against Motema Pembe), so, we kept to our game plan. We didn’t allow the red card to change our plans. We talked to ourselves and decided to manage the game properly and at the end of the day we got it right,” Nwangua said.
Rivers United will be hoping to consolidate their top position in Group B when they host Motema Pembe in Port Harcourt March 8 in their fourth group game match and perhaps get another three points to extend their lead on the log.
Nigerian Cyclist Qualifies For Paris 2024 Olympics
Nigeria’s male cyclist, Kurotimi Abaka, has qualified for the Paris 2024 Olympic Games by winning a gold medal at the Class B Tendam elite men’s category at the 19th African Road Cycling Championship in Ghana.
Excited by his feat, Abaka has called on the Nigeria Cycling Federation (NCF) to work towards improving the standard of the sport in the country. Abaka said Nigerian cyclists, over the years, are confronted with challenges of getting standard bicycles, regular competitions and good welfare packages, which are important for their development in the sport.
“Nigerian cyclists would appreciate the federation if it gives more attention to development of the sport. Nigeria has talented cyclists, who, with adequate support, can be worthy ambassadors at international tournaments,” he said.
Speaking on Abaka’s victory at the African Championship in Ghana, an NCF board member, Femi Thomas congratulated the cyclist for making Nigeria and Africa proud and promised that the cycling body will work hard to make the sport less tedious.
“The federation is already discussing with sponsors to help in taking cycling to greater heights.
“We recently acquired a vehicle (Ford Range), which is part of our rebranding strategy to attract sponsors,” Thomas said.
Thomas, an ex athlete, who doubles as chairman of Ogun State Cycling Association, promised that this year would be better than last year for cyclists and officials, saying that the NCF has programmes to make the sport better.
Twelve cyclists, comprising 11 women and one man, represented Nigeria at the 19th African Road Cycling Championships in Ghana.
Basketball: Kwara Falcons Sign Senegalese Player
Nigeria’s representative in the 2023 Basketball Africa League (BAL), which dunks off on March 11 at the Dakar Arena, Kwara Falcons, has recruited Senegalese star, Khadim Rassoul Mboup, to help their cause in the competition.
The 12 teams in this year’s competition were allowed to recruit 12 NBA Academy Africa prospects from seven countries during the second Elevate Draft on February 24.
The 2023 BAL season will feature a total of 38 games in Dakar, Cairo and Kigali over three months.
BAL Elevate, which was launched prior to the 2022 season, provides opportunity for top prospects from NBA Academy Africa, an elite basketball training centre in Saly, Senegal, to showcase their talent on a global stage and help their respective teams compete for the BAL Championship.
Among the new drafts are four Nigerians, two Congolese, two South Sudanese, one Egyptian, one Camerounian, one Senegalese and one Malian.
The Nigerians in the competition are Joy Ighovodjia, who will play for ABC Fighters of Cote d’Ivoire; Reuben Abuchi Chinyelu, recruited by Stade Malien of Mali; Churchill Abass, who will play for AS Monastir of Tunisia and Segun Ezekiel Obe, who will play for Uganda’s City Oilers.
Speaking on the new recruits, BAL President, Amadou Gallo Fall, said: “The inaugural group of BAL Elevate players, who joined our league from NBA Academy Africa last season, not only showcased their talent and potential, but also contributed greatly to the improved play in season two.
“We have received terrific feedback from the teams and coaches who worked with the players, some of whom went on to sign with NBA G League Ignite or commit to NCAA Division I schools in the U.S. We look forward to watching this year’s class contribute to their respective teams and continue their development on a global stage.”
He explained that the BAL Elevate player pool was made up of prospects, who currently attend NBA Academy Africa, adding that the draft order was determined by a random draw of the 12 BAL teams. Fall also explained that the BAL Elevate players would not share in the prize money awarded to the top teams at the end of the season to preserve their amateur status.
He disclosed that several players that featured in the inaugural BAL Elevate programme last year went on to sign with professional teams or commit to NCAA Division I schools in the U.S.
Among these players are Babacar Sane (Dakar University Club; Senegal) signed with NBA G League Ignite, Rueben Chinyelu (Mozambique’s CFV Beira; Nigeria) committed to Washington State University; Joy Ighovodjia (Rwanda Energy Group; Nigeria) committed to the Oral Roberts University; and Emmanuel Okoroafor (Democratic Republic of the Congo’s Espoir Fukash; Nigeria) committed to the University of Louisville.
Flying Eagles Qualify For 2023 U-20 World Cup
Nigeria Under-20 National team booked their spot in the upcoming FIFA Under-20 World Cup, following their impressive 1-0 victory over Uganda Under-20 National team in the ongoing Africa Under-20 Cup of Nations in Egypt.
The Flying Eagles of Nigeria started the competition on a lower note, as they lost 1-0 to Senegal Under-20 National team in their first game, but they defeated Egypt Under-20 National team and Mozambique Under-20 National team to qualify for the quarter-final, and they have also defeated Uganda Under-20 National team to qualify for the semi final.
Both teams head coaches started their best players in the game, but Nigeria eventually secured a hard-fought victory over their opponent.
The Ugandans lived up to their rating as a tough team to beat, but Ibrahim Juma’s own goal was all Nigeria needed to outclass the East Africans and advance to the last four of the competition.
Uganda started the encounter with confidence, which is not unusual for a team that finished top of Group B without suffering a defeat.
But the Flying Eagles, despite missing the services of the influential Daniel Daga, were not short of effort and industry, and their enterprising display yielded fruits on the half-hour mark.
Ibrahim Muhammad broke free on the left flank, but his firm shot came back off the post after it had beaten the Ugandan goalkeeper.
But the ball ricocheted off young defender Juma and trickled back into the net for what proved to be the only goal of the match.
With the win, Nigeria have now joined Senegal in the semifinals of the U-20 AFCON. The Senegalese defeated the Benin Republic by a similar scoreline earlier in the day.
The Flying Eagles have also qualified for the FIFA U-20 World Cup to be staged in Indonesia later in the year.
