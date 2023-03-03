Politics
IPAC Congratulates Tinubu, Tells Obi, Atiku To Respect Democracy
The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) in Lagos has congratulated Bola Tinubu on his victory in the February 25 presidential election.
INEC declared Mr Tinubu as the president-elect on Wednesday.
IPAC chairman, Olusegun Mobolaji, urged aggrieved presidential candidates Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi and others not satisfied with the election outcome to follow the lawful path.
According to him, all Nigerians must respect democracy and the country.
“We want to congratulate Bola Tinubu of APC for his emergence as the winner of the just-concluded presidential election in Nigeria. It is a game and contest; a winner must emerge as declared by INEC. We have to respect our democracy, we have to respect the rule of law, and we have to respect our system,” stated the IPAC chair.
Mr Mobolaji added, “We implore anyone that has anything to contend on the results to toe the right path. They should remember this is our country and the way we handle it is how we are going to meet it. We should follow the right path if anyone has anything to challenge, either directly through the INEC or the party. Let us approach the court of law as stipulated by the constitution and the Electoral Act.’’
The IPAC chairman expressed the belief that INEC, as promised, would do justice to whatever complaints anyone might have.
He urged the electoral umpire to address all complaints and grievances accordingly.
“This election has come and it has been done. Though, there are a lot of challenges and complaints here and there, especially concerning the BVAS (Bimodal Voter Accreditation System) and the transmission of results,” Mr Mobolaji explained.
He added, “People really complained that they could not trust the results because they were not electronically transmitted through the BVAS, but INEC has to conclude the process it started.”
Politics
ECOWAS Congratulates Tinubu, Calls For Constitutional Means Of Addressing Grievances
The Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS) has congratulated Nigeria’s President-elect Bola Tinubu.
Umaru Embaló, chair of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government, conveyed the congratulatory message in a statement on Wednesday.
Nigerians went to the polls last Saturday to elect a president and members of the National Assembly.
On Wednesday, Mahmood Yakubu, chairman of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), announced Tinubu as the winner of the presidential election.
Tinubu defeated Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi of the Labour Party (LP) with a total of 8,794,726 votes.
While Abubakar polled 6,984,520, Obi scored 6,101,533 votes.
Embaló said stakeholders must ensure peace is sustained by attending to all grievances following the constitution.
“On behalf of His Excellency, General Umaru Sissoco Embaló, chair of the ECOWAS Authority of Heads of State and Government and the entire ECOWAS leadership, we wish to convey our heartfelt congratulations to His Excellency, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu on his election as president of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.
“His Excellency, General Embaló appeals to all the stakeholders to promote peace and to use constitutional means to address any grievances they may have”, the statement read.
Earlier, the ECOWAS had through its electoral observation team, listed violence, ballot, and BVAS device snatching as some of the challenges that affected the efficiency of Saturday’s polls in Nigeria.
Politics
Abaribe Advocates Full Electronic Voting To Enthrone Credible Elections
The Senator-elect for Abia South Senatorial District, Sen. Enyinnaya Abaribe, has called for full electronic voting in the country in order to enthrone transparent and credible elections.
Abaribe was re-elected for a sixth tenure in the Upper Chamber in last Saturday’s National Assembly (NASS) elections on the platform of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA).
He spoke on his victory and the challenges that characterised the electoral process in an interview with newsmen in his Obingwa country home on Thursday.
He said: “I am one of those that believed that the process of the elections was flawed.
“But I call for calm and peace and people should resort to the legal means to redress the error.
“It is such a bloody shame that INEC will manipulate the scores by candidates.
“It happens because the result sheets are in the hands of INEC officials.
“We should introduce full electronic voting that is tamper-proof.
“It is possible. We are in electronic age.
“It is time we got adapted to modern technology.
“We cannot continue to play with our existence.”
The former Senate Minority Leader said that it had become shameful that the country’s electoral process was still being conducted manually.
He said that the practice where result sheets were often mutilated with written, cancelled and re-written scores in the process of falsification to rig elections was debasing to the country’s image.
Abaribe said that INEC dashed the people’s hope for a fair and credible exercise with its failure to achieve electronic transmission of results from the polling units to its portal.
“Throughout its planning stages, INEC kept assuring us that it was prepared to conduct credible elections so we thought that everything would work smoothly,” he said.
According to him, the transmission of results electronically failed, coupled with the failure of other logistics for the distribution of electoral materials.
“The sensitive materials did not arrive early and they were found in the hands of those, who had no business with them,” he further said.
Abaribe, who polled 49,693 votes, also spoke on how he roundly defeated Gov. Okezie Ikpeazu, who came a distant third with 28,422 votes.
“The margin of defeat would have been massive, if the process had worked well without hitches here and there,” he said.
He attributed his victory to his quality representation to his constituency and being closer to the grassroots.
“My title is “Mma aya (sword) Ndigbo worldwide.
“I have the love of the Igbo nation. My people love me.
“It is good to always be with your people, stand for them always and make yourself accessible to them.
“My people showed me love and it is sweet victory for the downtrodden, civil servants and pensioners, who are owed arrears of salaries,” he said.
He promised to reward his constituents for their trust by remaining a strong and consistent voice in the National Assembly.
Abaribe took a swipe at the outgoing Ikpeazu-led administration for its lacklustre performance in eight years.
“Abia gets tax revenue, revenue from oil derivation and not owed Federal Allocation for both the state and Local Government councils yet the government cannot pay salaries and pensions,” he said.
Abaribe, who was a founding member of PDP, said that the party’s poor showing in the NASS election had further buried PDP in Abia.
“PDP is gone and buried along with the Progressive Peoples Alliance that transmutted itself into PDP.
“They have ended up grounding the party and themselves,” he said, adding that APGA would work hard to install Prof. Greg Ibe as the next governor.
“We will fight for Ibe to become the governor to repair the rot that the PDP-led government had caused in its eight years in the state,” he said.
Politics
INEC Presents Certificates Of Return To Tinubu, Shettima
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has presented certificates of return to Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima, as the president and vice-president-elect.
The event took place at the International Conference Centre, Abuja.
Tinubu and Shettima of the All Progressives Congress (APC) won the presidential election held on Saturday.
They secured a total of 8,794,726 votes to defeat Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), who polled 6,984,520 votes
Speaking at the event, Tinubu said the road to his victory has “been long”.
“The road has been long, yet we worked it. The battle has been hard fought, yet we won it,” he said.
Tinubu said his certificate of return symbolises that each Nigerian has the ability to achieve their dreams.
He said he would work day and night to ensure the development of the country.
“By taking this certificate, I accept a sacred duty. I will work day and night to make Nigeria better. We are committed to the progress and development of Nigeria,” he said.
