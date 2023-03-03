Business
Food Prices Soar, As C’River, Ebonyi Lead In Hyke
The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has said prices of food items such as yam, rice and beef witnessed notable increase in January.
In its Selected Food Prices Watch Report for January 2023 released yesterday in Abuja, the NBS said the average price of 1kg beef boneless on a year-on-year basis, increased by 29.72 per cent from N1,864.70 in January 2022 to N2,418.91 in January 2023.
“On a month-on-month basis, 1kg beef boneless increased by 1.75 per cent from N2, 377. 29 recorded in December 2022”.
The report showed that the average price of 1kg rice (local, sold loose) increased on a year-on-year basis by 19.67 per cent from N430.21 in January 2022 to N514.83 in January 2023.
“On a month-on-month basis, the average price of this item increased by 1.71 per cent from N506.17 recorded in December 2022’’, the report stated.
It further said the average price of 1kg of tomato on a year-on-year basis, rose by 27.26 per cent from N367.01 in January 2022 to N467.04 in January 2023.
“Also, on a month-on-month basis, 1 kg of tomato increased by 1.88 per cent from N458.42 recorded in December 2022”.
The report showed that the average price of 1kg brown beans (sold loose) rose by 19.06 per cent on a year-on-year basis from N498.85 recorded in January 2022 to N593.96 in January 2023.
“On a month-on-month basis, the price rose by 1.33 per cent from N586.14 recorded in December 2022.’’
The NBS said the average price of one bottle of palm oil increased by 29.62 per cent from N805.45 in January 2022 to N1, 044. 04 in January 2023.
“On a month-on-month basis, the item grew by 1.94 per cent from the N 1,024.13 recorded in December 2022.”
NBS also said the average price of one bottle of vegetable oil stood at N1,183.67 in January 2023, showing an increase of 28.55 per cent from N920.76 recorded in January 2022.
“On a month-on-month basis, it rose by 1.89 per cent from N1, 161.76 recorded in December 2022.’’
The report said the average price of one tuber of yam stood at N431.36 in January 2023, showing an increase of 30.22 per cent from N331.24 in January 2022.
“On a month-on-month basis, one tuber of yam increased by 1.38 per cent from N425.48 recorded in December 2022.
“Similarly, it said the average price of 1kg of onion bulb rose by 21.28 per cent on a year-on-year basis from N368.10 in January 2022 to N446.44 in January 2023.
“On a month-on-month basis, the price rose by 2.41 per cent from N435.93 in December 2022.’’
The NBS said the average price of pre-packed wheat flour (golden penny 2kg) increased by 26.82 per cent on a year-on-year basis from N974.87 in January 2022 to N1,236.31 in January 2023.
“On a month-on-month basis, the price rose by 2.69 per cent from N1,203.88 recorded in December 2022’’, the report said.
2023 Election: Food, Drinks Boom At Polling Units
As voters awaited their turns to make choices on who to occupy the presidential seat of power in the nation for the next four years, smart entrepreneurs who sold food, drinks and water made brisk money in addition to casting of votes.
Cueing up under the hot sun to cast votes provided opportunities for others to make money as hunger and taste sets in.
A food saller at lwofe, Mrs Chidinma Obialor, told The Tide that the election had created opportunity for her to make money from her business.
Mrs. Obialor said people left their houses very early to take numbers at the polling unit and had no alternatives than to patronise her business to avoid fainting.
“No matter how scarce cash is, food is a priority for any human being, who wants to continue living. I know l will make a lot of sales today, so l prepared for it”, she said.
She also noted that water sold more than food, as those who did not have enough money to eat bought water to hold themselves till they were done with voting.
Another entrepreneur, Mrs Ozioma Uchendu, who sells the local zobo drink and water, said her efforts to prepare the zobo drink in addition to water paid off, adding that, “standing on a queue for a long time makes one’s throat to dry up and that is where l am needed.
“I have not seen this number of crowd since l started coming out here to vote. This year’s election pulled crowd but it is unfortunate that the BVAS in our station, Apaogodo Rumuepirikon, Unit 006, Rumueme (7A) refused to work till 1 pm.
She noted that more than 680 voters were disenfranchised, as the officials shot down by 7pm when the crowd have not voted.
Uchendu noted that her being there since morning would have been so painful but for the money she made on selling her drinks, “which is my consolation for spending the whole day here”.
She reiterated the need for Nigeria to grow up, adding that the citizens were thinking that INEC will get it right this time around but, “it is the same old story, no single change in the process instead, it is worse.
Another voter, who pleaded anonymity said the process was nothing but betrayal of trust.
“Nigerians want to continue the suffering, if not, there would have been a firm decision by all, not to be used to pervert the process. I wonder what will ever make me to come out from my house again to participate in the voting process”, he said.
By; Lilian Peters
Post-Harvest Loss Creates Investment Opportunity
Nigeria suffers about 60 percent post-harvest losses annually in tomato production and other vegetables, stakeholders in the horticulture value chain have said.
These losses and deficits recorded in value-chain, however, present opportunities for investment, which in turn will curb losses the country suffers yearly, they explained.
This came to the fore at the National Tomato Stakeholders workshop with the theme ‘Tomato Value Chain: Emerging and Longstanding Challenges and Sustainable Solutions’ in Abuja.
Speaking at the event, the project coordinator, Horti Nigeria, Mohammed Salasi, explained that the losses recorded are due to the lack of such facilities as adequate cold storage facilities, temperature facilities, gross shortage of plastic crates, and trucks.
He stated that 60 million crates are needed in the country to replace rafia baskets with only 300,000 available, and 90 percent of retailers, producers and middlemen use the rafia baskets in the country, noting that 25,000 trucks are needed but only 1,000 are available.
Salasi further said there is a deficit of 13m metric tonnes of tomatoes and other vegetables, which presents a huge investment opportunity.
He, therefore, urged investors to establish park houses and temperature control facilities to curb large amounts of post-harvest losses, adding that part of the work of Horticulture Nigeria is to introduce seed varieties that will last slightly longer.
Salsai also informed that Horti Nigeria is working with stakeholders to create a more enabling environment for investment in the value chain.
On multiple road taxes suffered by suppliers, he said Horti Nigeria is working with the government at all levels to ensure a harmonised and recognised tax. According to him, the multiple taxes are a disincentive for tomato producers as it increases the price of the produce.
Salasi further highlighted investment opportunities in the local production of soluble fertiliser. “Horti is working with local producers of liquid urea to have soluble fertiliser produced in the country, and that is also a huge potential of investment and a big market looking at the sizable number of greenhouses.
“In addition to that, Horti is already carrying out a census of greenhouses across the country, with that, we will be able to have evidence to show the government the size of the market,” he said, adding that the market for soluble fertiliser is projected to hit over $20 billion by 2027.
The Director of the horticulture division, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Deola Lordsbanjou, said one of the problems the ministry has identified is the issue of tomato levy.
“If you are importing, there must be a levy attached to it, we are not even sure if leveies have been collected, the funds would have been used for research, policy-making and for farmers”, he said.
He also decried the poor synergy between policymakers in agriculture, especially between the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Investment, and the Ministry of Agriculture.
Further, stakeholders at the meeting decried the weak implementation of policies particularly the 2017 tomato sector policy despite its potential to grow the tomato value chain in Nigeria.
The policy was considered to have somersaulted due to weak implementation and lack of monitoring.
According to a communique issued at the end of the meeting, farmer groups decried the review of the policy in 2021 without the involvement of all stakeholders that developed it.
Fuel Overpricing: Marketers Set To Sanction Depots, Filling Stations
Oil marketers under the aegis of the Petroleum Retail Outlet Owners Association of Nigeria (PETROAN) have established and deployed a task force to check and sanction filling stations selling Premium Motor Spirit, popularly called petrol, at exorbitant prices.
The Tide source gathered that the decision was taken following reports that some filling stations were dispensing petrol above N300/litre, far higher than the price approved by the Federal Government.
On Wednesday, the source further gathered that while filling stations operated by major marketers and the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPCL) were selling petrol between N194 and N200/litre, other outlets operated by independent marketers dispensed the product between N250 and N340/litre.
The report stated that this was despite the insistence of the Federal Government that there was no approval for an increase in the pump price of petrol, coupled with the government’s demand that PMS should not be dispensed above the approved rate.
“Government will not approve any increase of PMS (price) secretly without due consultations with the relevant stakeholders.
“The President has not directed the Nigerian Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Authority (NMDPRA) or any agency for that matter to increase the price of fuel.
“This is not the time for any increase in the pump price of PMS,” the Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Chief Timipre Sylva, had stated recently.
Reacting to the high cost of petrol, particularly outside Abuja and Lagos, on Wednesday, the President, PETROAN, Billy Gillis-Harry, said the association had deployed a task force to check the menace.
Speaking to the source, he said, “We frown at anybody selling so much above the price of what should be adequate. If they accessed the product at a high rate, then we would not sanction them.
“But if they accessed the product from NNPCL and sell it at exorbitant rates of N220, N250, we will sanction you. It is getting very punitive. So our task force now goes around and when we get them we invoke the powers of the NMDPRA over them.”
The NMDPRA is the Federal Government’s agency responsible for regulating the midstream and downstream oil sectors.
Gilly-Harry added, “By the time they (defaulters) go and settle all their fines, they will know that it is not worth selling at exorbitant prices with the intention to profiteer.
“That is what we are doing right now and I think Nigerians should be appreciative of PETROAN as regards this development”.
He explained that marketers who accessed the product from NNPCL should not dispense the commodity above N200/litre, but was quick to state that it was currently tough to get PMS from NNPCL.
“If you bought from NNPCL, you must be duty-bound to sell at a maximum of N200/litre, because NNPC sells at a maximum of N194/litre. So for some independent marketers, it is just N6 more, but the truth is that we are not seeing the product.
“Some of us who paid for products since October, have not been able to load till now, and the cost around this is increasing every day. So by the time they load it, you can imagine the cost burden on the marketers”, he stated.
The oil marketers’ president, however, assured Nigerians that PETROAN would work hard to curtail the activities of dealers who try to profiteer by dispensing petrol at exorbitant rates.
Meanwhile, oil marketers have threatened to name and expose private depot owners refusing to comply with the Federal Government’s directive to sell products at a regulated price of N172 per litre.
The National Controller, Operation, Independent Petroleum Marketers Association of Nigeria, Mike Osatuyi, who disclosed this to The Tide’s source, said defaulters would be exposed after the general elections.
According to him, apart from Emadeb who has been selling to IPMAN members at N172/litre, other depot owners currently sell above N200/litre.
The Chairman, Satellite Depot, Akin Akinrinade, also confirmed the price discrepancies to The PUNCH on Tuesday.
He said, “It is only Emadeb that currently sells to us at N172 per litre. We are going to start naming all of them that refused to sell to us at the government-regulated price one by one after the elections. IPMAN members can’t bear the brunt of price differences.”
IPMAN with over 30,000 members currently controls about 80 per cent per cent of petrol distribution across the country.
Nigeria consumes between 60 and 66 million litres of petrol per day, according to data provided by the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited.
Akinrinade also told The PUNCH that only NNPCL depots at Satellite and Ejigbo sell to his members at N172/litre.
“Things are moving fine now because there are products. Our members have continued to load, however, only NNPCL depots at Satellite and Ejigbo sell to us at N172 per litre. Private depots sell above N200 per litre”, he added.
The Federal Government task force team earlier in the month said it had teamed up with private depots to sell petrol to marketers at a regulated price of N172 per litre.
