FG, UNICEF Urge Broadcasters On Children Participation In Broadcast Programmes

The Nigeria Security and Civil defence Corps (NSCDC), Ondo State Command, has called on governments to provide more technology tools for security agencies to curb insecurity in the society.

NSCDC State Commandant, Mr Olatundun Olayinka, made the call at the 2023 World Civil Defence Day organised by the command on Wednesday in Akure.

The Tide’s source reports that the theme of the event is “Roles Of Information Technology In Risk Assessment”.

Olayinka said it had become imperative for government at all levels to provide technologyy tools for security agencies for effective service delivery.

“We need more equipment, we need technology because all over the world they are using technology to monitor events.

“So, we need technology to deploy, when we have technology we will have less of physical security and it will help us”, he said.

The commandant, who called for more cooperation from the citizen to provide timely information, said it would help the corps to discharge their duties effectively.

Olayinka appreciated the Commandant General of the Corp, Audi Abubakar, for his efforts to equip the personnel of the command, and admonished them to be professional in their conduct and work with people in a civilised way.

Also, Mr Bode Ayorinde, former member, House of Representatives and founder of Achievers University, Owo, appreciated the roles of civil defence in maintaining order in the society, and said 25 per cent of civil defence personnel was not armed.

Ayorinde said that there should be adequate provision in the budget of security agencies so that they could perform better and protect the lives and properties of the citizenry.

“Honestly, the men of civil defence are not enough, compared to the population but if their budget is enhanced, they can recruit more men to the service.

“What is security when you are putting on the uniform and you are not armed and the people you want to attack are armed, armed robbers are armed and civil defence is not armed?

“So, there is need to increase their budget so that they can have ammunition for all of the personnel,” he said.

Similarly, Mr Omololu Adegbenro, Registrar, Elizade University, Ilara-Mokin, said that technology information would help to eliminate and reduce the rate of banditry and kidnapping in the society.

Adegbenro said that if government could deploy technology, then the rate of kidnapping and banditry would go down drastically.

“I will like to imploy government to fund security agencies adequately well including civil defence.

“Because if you don’t have arms and you have kidnappers carry sophisticated weapons and you carry dane guns, believe me no one can survive the war against them,” he said.

The source reports that no fewer than nine people were given award of excellence for their roles in supporting civil defence in the state.